Another Scottish club opted to part company with their manager earlier this week as Championship outfit Dunfermline Athletic confirmed they had brought a quickfire end to Michael Tidser’s reign.

Just over two months had passed since the former Keltie Hearts boss was appointed at East End Park - but a Fife derby defeat against Raith Rovers last weekend meant his reign was ended before it had reached the 60-day mark. The result also left the Pars deep in relegation trouble and Tidser’s former assistant Kevin McDonald and reserve team coach John McLaughlan have taken charge on an interim basis as the search for a permanent successor gets underway.

Both Hearts and Hibs have been no strangers to a managerial change in recent seasons but current bosses Neil Critchley and David Gray are currently impressing in their roles as both Edinburgh rivals aim to push for a European place during the remainder of the season - but how do their managerial reigns compare to other managers across the SPFL?

