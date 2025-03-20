The Jambos coach has been talking over some talented starlets to keep an eye on within the Hearts academy - and James Wilson’s Scotland chances.

Neil Critchley says an important pre-season awaits many of Hearts’ young hopefuls - as James Wilson’s Scotland involvement leaves him in zero doubt over possible impact.

Maculay Tait and Finlay Pollock are both impressing out on loan for Livingston and Raith Rovers in the Championship. Harry Stone has had games between the sticks at Ayr United and Liam McFarlane is involved in a promotion push with League Two outfit Ayr United.

Callum Sandilands has also established himself as a Montrose regular. The club have a ‘B’ team playing in the Lowland League, with James Wilson now a key player at senior level and in Steve Clarke’s Scotland squad this week for Nations League play-off clashes against Greece.

Confidence bright

Adam Forrester meanwhile is the latest Jambos youngster to be called into Scotland U21s contention after establishing himself as a first team regular under Critchley. A debut at just 18 could beckon for Wilson on Thursday night but his boss at club level has no doubt over his young talent.

When asked if he was confident the teenager could handle the pressure should he be called upon for action by Clarke by the Evening News, Critchley responded: “I am, yeah. He's got that lovely balance between confidence and humility. So he has a self-confidence about him, but not an arrogance. So if he has an opportunity, he'll be excited. I'm sure there'll be a bit of nerves. But he'll also be confident of going on, getting an opportunity and taking it.”

Next step

Jumping from the Lowland League to the Premiership, even via the lower leagues in the SPFL, is a serious jump. Critchley says that pre-season this coming summer will be ley for those who have impressed elsewhere.

He added: “The biggest step of all, I would say in youth development is always the jump to senior football. Sometimes you don't know how they're going to respond to those opportunities. That's the beauty of working with young players. Sometimes you never quite know until they get the opportunity. I have to say with James and Adam in particular, who are the ones that I work with every day, they've thrived in this environment. They've thrived with the opportunity.

“I've got no doubt that James and Adam, if called upon, they'll take it in their stride because of the personalities that they've got. Obviously, I've been out and I've been watching Macaulay, I've been watching Finlay. We've got Callum Sandilands out on loan at Montrose the moment as well. Liam McFarlane at East Fife and Harry Stone at Ayr United. So we've got young players out on loan and we're monitoring their progress all the time. I'm sure pre-season will be important for them when they come back and I get to see them close up every day. We'll always make the best decisions for them and for the football club.”