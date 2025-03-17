Scotland and Costa Rica call on players for UEFA Nations League and Gold Cup ties

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nine Hearts players in total have been called up for international duty this month as both senior and youth members depart Riccarton to represent their countries. Scotland and Costa Rica have enlisted Tynecastle men at full international level, whilst Scottish age-group teams also drafted in recruits from the club’s academy.

Goalkeeper Craig Gordon and striker James Wilson are in the Scotland senior squad for the UEFA Nations League play-off against Greece. Steve Clarke called up both players but left out captain Lawrence Shankland. Scotland take on the Greeks in Piraeus in Thursday’s first leg, with the return match at Hampden Park on Sunday. The aggregate winner earns a place in the Nations League A for 2026/27, with the loser in League B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wilson’s promotion to the full international squad came as something of a surprise given he only turned 18 earlier this month. After winning only one Under-19 cap, he bypassed the Under-21s after being fast-tracked to senior level. He would become the youngest player in history to play for Scotland should he take the field in any of the matches against Greece.

For Gordon, Thursday is an incentive to draw level with Darren Fletcher on 80 caps, which would put him joint-fourth in the list of the country’s most-capped players given captain Andy Robertson would move into third place on 81.

Cosa Rica named the Tynecastle duo Kenneth Vargas and Gerald Taylor in their squad for the CONCACAF Gold Cup qualifying double header against Belize. The first leg comes on Saturday in Belmopan, with the return leg taking place in San Jose four days later. The Costa Ricans are also preparing for vital World Cup qualifiers this summer.

SFA call on Jambos for important UEFA ties and friendlies in Spain - Ireland, Iceland, Sweden and Poland among the opponents

The Scottish Football Association also drafted several Hearts players for teams below the senior group. Scot Gemmill, the Scotland Under-21 coach, has named goalkeeper Liam McFarlane, defender Adam Forrester and midfielder Finlay Pollock in his latest squad. The Under-21s travel to Spain this week for friendlies against Republic of Ireland and Iceland in San Pedro del Pinatar.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

McFarlane is enjoying a prosperous season on loan at East Fife, making 29 appearances to date as the club challenge for automatic promotion at the top of League Two. He is due to report back to Riccarton for pre-season training this summer but will hope for some involvement with Scotland Under-21s after stepping up from the Under-19 squad.

After no previous involvement at international level, Forrester’s call-up is reward for his breakthrough season in Gorgie. The 19-year-old has played 26 times for Hearts this season to become a regular at right-back. He will now look to carry the momentum into the international arena.

Pollock is another Riccarton youngster thriving on loan. He has spent the campaign with Scottish Championship side Raith Rovers, making 22 appearances and scoring six goals so far. Raith use him in a forward position rather than midfield, and he is repaying the faith with five goals in his last nine games. He is also scheduled to return to Hearts at the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At youth level, Scotland Under-19s coach Neil MacFarlane named Hearts defender Matthew Gillies in his squad for friendlies against Sweden and Poland. Those matches will also take place at the Pinatar Arena in San Pedro del Pinatar.

Meanwhile, Scotland Under-17s embark upon three UEFA League B fixtures against North Macedonia, Romania and Liechtenstein this month. Head coach Brian McLaughlin included Hearts midfielder Alfie Osborne in his squad of 20 players. The 16-year-old also got the honour of training alongside senior players on Monday as several youth players were asked to join training with Clarke’s squad. He was joined by Fletcher Boyd of Aberdeen, Rangers’ Aiden McCallion and Jamie Hislop of Ayr United.