Hibs striker Dwight Gayle has given an insight into David Gray’s squad and revealed one player has left his team-mates ‘amazed at how good he is’.

The former Newcastle United and Crystal Palace striker was a somewhat surprise signing in September as he moved to Easter Road after his contract at English League One club Derby County had come to a close at the end of the previous season. Since joining Hibs, Gayle has scored four goals and provided four assists in 21 appearances in all competitions and endeared himself to supporters by scoring the winning goal in a 2-1 win at Edinburgh rivals Hearts in December.

The experienced frontman has reflected on a positive introduction into life with Hibs and revealed one of his fellow veterans has caught the attention of the squad amid suggested he could be considered one of the best players in the world earlier in his career.

Dwight Gayle discusses Hibs on Open Goal podcast

He told The Open Goal podcast: “(Junior Hoilett) is one of the best, the boys are amazed at how good he is. In training they’re like five years ago you must have been the best player in the world. You can’t get the ball off him, he’s just so good. He’s 34.

“Nectar (Triantis) has just been unbelievable. That unpredictability I mentioned before, he’s someone who is so good at it. You think he’s going to pass there and he’ll just dribble somewhere else and catches people out. He’s a very powerful figure in the middle, he’s been one of our better players. (Nicky) for the team, from set-plays, he’s someone that could match like a Matty Ritchie, his technique is ridiculous. All of the boys have chipped in and people have taken their turn in being the main player and the defence have been really good at the moment.”

Gayle penned a one-year deal when he joined Hibs earlier this season and, as it stands, will be out of contract at the end of the campaign. The striker stopped short of confirming he could extend his time at Easter Road - but did reveal he would be keen to remain in football once his player career comes to a close.

He said: “I think maybe coaching or maybe a bit of agency. I definitely want to stay in football. I will definitely stay in football.”

How former Newcastle United hero learned Sunshine on Leith lyrics

Gayle also discussed how he learned the lyrics to Hibs’ iconic anthem Sunshine on Leith ahead of the Edinburgh Derby. The Easter Road faithful serenaded the players with the Proclaimers’ hit after the 2-1 win earlier this month.

He said: “One of the best experiences I’ve had in my career. After the Celtic game, I knew about the song but I didn’t know exactly what was going on. When they started singing it, it came out of the blue and I didn’t really know any of the words but it was obviously special. I felt like I was missing out so the whole week coming up to the Hearts game, I was in my car practicing and learning the words. Nathan Moriah-Welsh was enjoying it so much against Celtic so I was like I’m going to learn the words and stuff. When it came to the Hearts game and we got to sing it again, I was ready and I knew all of the words. It’s one of the best songs in football and that song is one of the best moments in terms of being unique. They don’t sing it every week so it’s bit more special so when it comes along, you know you’ve done something well.”