David Gray has been talking about the midfielder’s status with the EFL Championship outfit as he heads off for World Cup qualifying.

Nectar Triantis’ stock continues to rise - and his first senior Socceroos’ call-up will have parent club Sunderland closely watching.

The midfielder, 21, joins Tony Popovic’s squad - alongside Easter Road team-mates Martin Boyle and Lewis Miller - for must-win World Cup qualifiers against Indonesia and China. At club level, Hibs boss David Gray admits “there's a lot of variables” at play with Triantis’ future very much up in the air.

He’s contracted to the English Championship team for another two years, having joined the Black Cats back in the summer of 2023 from Central Coast Mariners.

“That's probably a question for them, isn't it?,” Gray said. “It depends on how they see him moving forward. All we can do is keep trying to develop him and getting the best out of him here. And then if there's a conversation to be had at the end of the season, that's just something we'll address. He's still contracted to Sunderland at the end of the season. It depends on where they're playing and what their plan is moving forward.

“They don't know what league they're going to be in. If they're in the Premier League, does that change things? If they're in the Championship, it certainly will. So there's a lot of variables on that one. I think the biggest thing for us is we're getting the benefits out of his level of performance just now. And he's playing with a smile on his face all the time. That's something he definitely brings every day, which is a real bonus to the group as well.”

Hibs a good place to earn international call

Triantis arrived in Sydney on Monday night for the Socceroos’ crucial clashes - and he will be hoping to be the next Hibs star to earn a cap for Australia. The Easter Road side, who sit third in the Scottish Premiership table after Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Kilmarnock, have eleven players in total out on international duty.

And Gray reckons that his club offer a great platform for players to test themselves in “big atmospheres” against the likes of Celtic and Rangers. Oz boss Popovic recently attended Hibs’ 2-1 win over Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic in Leith, and he was left mightily impressed by the Triantis’ positive influence.

“He (Popovich) is coming here to watch big games, big atmospheres,” Gray said. “He was at the Celtic game at home. For people who are not from Scotland, the thought of coming and playing here, not really knowing the magnitude of the club, or the passion of the games that you get to play in.

“The standard of Scottish football... I think it's in a really good place. There are huge games where they're playing against Champions League players, where you're testing yourself against top players every week. It will continue to improve because everything's moving forward in terms of the level of athleticism and professionalism within the game is constantly getting better.”

Triantis’ top-flight consistency key to World Cup qualifying call-up

Gray says Triantis’ steady form during Hibs’ unbeaten Premiership run is the main reason he has earned an international call-up.

“His consistency in the middle of the pitch and his level of performance is improving, and he's got that international recognition,” the boss said. “It's fantastic for anybody looking to try and do that because everyone's got different aspirations and beliefs about what they want to achieve in their career.

“Everyone's got different motivations. Some people do it purely for money. Some people do it because they want to play for their country. There's no prouder moment or greater achievement than having a little evening playing for your country. And that's something that is achievable when you play for a club like Hibs.”