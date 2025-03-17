Two former Hibs players will form part of Dunfermline Athletic’s interim coaching team after Michal Tidser’s sacking.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Dunfermline Athletic have become the latest SPFL club to sack their manager with former Falkirk and Greenock Morton midfielder Michael Tidser being relieved of his duties at East End Park.

The Pars have relieved the 35-year old of his duties after just 11 matches in charge and will now be looking for their third head coach of the 2024/25 season. Former Hibs defender James McPake had previously been in charge of the Championship outfit but was removed from his position back in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tidser leaves the club second bottom of the division having won just one of their last eight fixtures. He will be replaces by a coaching team in the interim involving two former Hibs men.

Kevin McDonald and David Wotherspoon to form interim coaching team at Dunfermline Athletic

Kevin McDonald, who was assistant head coach to Tidser prior to his departure, will head up the interim coaching team at East End Park as the Pars look for a new manger. The 39-year old was on the books at Hibs as youth player and made a handful of appearances for the first team between 2004 and 2007.

After leaving Easter Road he went on to play for Airdrie, Alloa Athletic, Berwick Rangers, Musselburgh Athletic and Bonnyrigg Rose before moving into coaching. He was assistant manager to fellow former Hibee and brother-in-law Kevin Thomson at Kelty Hearts and then former part of Tidser’s backroom staff.

He will be assisted by fellow former Hibee David Wotherspoon who is currently part of the first team squad at the Fife club. The 35-year old, who began his senior career with Hibs and made over 100 first team appearances for the club between 2009 and 2013, signed for the Pars last summer after spells with Dundee United and Inverness Caledonian Thistle following a successful 10 year stint with hometown club St Johnstone where he was part of the Scottish Cup and Scottish League Cup winning side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John McLaughlin, a former Hearts academy coach, will also be part of the interim coaching set up at Dunfermline. They will take charge of coaching with the team due back in action after the international break against Scott Brown’s Ayr United on March 29.

What Dunfermline Athletic have said about Michal Tidser’s departure

Dunfermline Athletic released a brief statement which said: “Dunfermline Athletic can confirm the departure of Head Coach Michael Tidser. Assistant Head Coach Kevin McDonald, along with John McLaughlan and first team player David Wotherspoon will take training in the interim period.”

Pars’ Chairman and CEO David Cook added: “Clearly this has been a difficult spell for the club and our supporters. We wish Michael all the best and thank him for his efforts while Head Coach. We are now working on making an appointment to help us maintain our league status.”

Dunfermline still have seven league games this season and currently find themselves six points above bottom side Airdrieonians in ninth place. They are also just one point behind eighths place Hamilton Accies and six behind Queen’s Park in seventh place so still have a strong chance to avoid the play-offs at the end of the season and the prospect of relegation to League One.