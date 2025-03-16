Hibs ace on serious World Cup mission - and happy to have extra Easter Road back-up

New Aussie call-up Nectar ‘has the world at this feet’ says star forward

Even amid the serious business of achieving a lifetime ambition, there has to be room for a laugh. With Martin Boyle, you’d expect nothing less.

So absolutely, he’s 100 per cent fixated on helping Australia reach next summer’s World Cup finals in the neighbouring countries – presidential tantrums notwithstanding – of Canada and the USA. Having experienced the thrill of qualification once before, only for injury to prevent him from playing in the 2022 tournament for the Socceroos, the Hibs star is doubly motivated to repeat the achievement.

But the fact that young Nectar Triantis will be joining Boyle and Lewis Miller on the flight to Oz for the must-win games against Indonesia and China is obviously a source of some mirth to the veteran forward, who quipped: “I’ve changed my seats already! Stick that pair up the back …”

Joking aside, Boyle is determined to keep delivering for new Socceroos head coach Tony Popovic. And entirely fixated on getting the Aussies back on the biggest stage.

“I've experienced it before,” he pointed out, adding: “In terms of qualifying, it's probably one of the best feelings I've had in football

“But obviously, playing in it, that’s the level I want to be at. Obviously, the injury last time was a bit of a dampener for me.

“But I feel at the top of my game at the moment, the older I'm getting. Hopefully, I can make a statement in that team. Hopefully, I can progress. You never know. We'll see what happens.”

Sunderland loanee talent spotted in Celtic win

Triantis has been rewarded with a first call-up by Popovic after the national team gaffer travelled to Edinburgh to watch Hibs beat Celtic at Easter Road last month. Few in the home dressing room at East Mains doubt that the 21-year-old Sunderland loanee, in his second loan stint with Hibs, has earned the honour.

“I'm delighted for him,” said Boyle. “He fully deserves it. Full credit to him. He's come up here, he's worked really hard.

“The way he moves the ball, the way he dictates play is fantastic. He deserves the opportunity.

“He's not the brightest to be honest! Him and Millsy, it is a good laugh. I'll try and help him as much as possible. I'm sure he'll be fine. He's a confident boy with great ability.

“Hopefully he takes it in his stride and doesn't try to go full board when he goes in. Obviously, ease his way in but I'm absolutely delighted for him, and he deserves it.

“The qualities he showed last season, that's why the club brought him back. You can see how he's progressed, which is brilliant for us. He's been a big part of what we're trying to do this season.

“I'd say the world is at his feet and hopefully he keeps getting better and better and keeps showing us what he can do. He's added goals and assists, there’s his break-up play, and just the way he glides past people is great.

“He's obviously got a lot more work to do, but he's a bright kid. I'm sure he'll be a top player.”

International call-ups enhance club reputation

Triantis getting a call-up enhances Hibernian’s reputation, of course, as a club where players can catch the eye of international managers. Which is no bad thing.

Boyle said: “Yeah, there's been a few over the season, which is great. It's great for the club having internationalists, it’s fantastic.

“We were aware that the gaffer was over watching us, which is good. We're on a good run at the moment. We're flying, so hopefully we can continue that.

“You've seen over the years the number of call-ups that we've had. Obviously, Rocky Bushiri breaking through and stuff. It's brilliant.

“We're a club that wants to keep progressing. We give players opportunities, and they seem to be taking them, which is good. A lot of internationals, a lot of exposure for the club, which is fantastic. Hopefully we'll come back safe and sound - and we'll go again.”

Boyle, who opened the scoring in yesterday’s ultimately frustrating 1-1 draw against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park, admits he’s managing the long-haul travel for international duty – even the home games involve 24 hours on the go as a minimum, after all – as he gets older. Physically, if not emotionally.

The Scots-born forward confessed: “As I'm older and I'm a parent, it's harder leaving the kids. But I know that at stake at the end of the day, there's a place at the World Cup.

“The family are delighted for me. Obviously, as I'm older in life, I feel travelling gets a little bit easier. I know how to adjust to the jet lag and stuff like that, preparing my body.

“I'm well aware of that. Hopefully, I can help Nectar and the younger ones on that journey side of things.

Long haul flights and caffeine intake

“The time difference is not ideal. I think the recovery side of things is most important. Just the little things you need to do. Obviously, sleeping at the right times.

“It's hard with your caffeine intake. I like a coffee and stuff, so it can be quite difficult. I think it's just keeping yourself busy.

“Obviously, when you're home, you want a nap. Trying to adjust back to the time and stay awake. If you land in the morning, you'll have to try to soldier on through that day.

“The kids are good for me with that. Keeping me awake all day. I think it's just managing your body and keeping it right.

“In all honesty, it’s great to have Nectar and Millsy on these long-haul flights. They're obviously two great lads to be travelling with.

“We keep each other in good company. It's good craic. Millsy's my roommate when we're here at Hibs. But like I say, we're out there to do our job - and qualify for the World Cup.”