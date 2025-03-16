A key figure at Hibs has been given wholesome praise by one of his former players and is ranked alongside Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp.

Hibs sporting director Malky Mackay has been described as ‘a top man-manager’ and ranked alongside Liverpool legend Jurgen Klopp by one of his former players.

The former Celtic and Norwich City defender embarked on a managerial career with English Championship club Watford in 2009 - but it was with Cardiff City where he enjoyed real success by guiding the Welsh outfit to the Championship title in 2013, just over 12 months after they were beaten by Liverpool in the final of the Carling Cup.

A relatively short stint with Wigan Athletic followed before Mackay took caretaker charge of Scotland after being named as the SFA’s performance director in December 2016. He stepped away from that role in November 2020 and took charge of Ross County at the end of the same season. A two-and-a-half year spell came to an end in November 2023 and Mackay has worked as Hibs sporting director since May last year when his appointment was confirmed on the same day the club confirmed the departure of manager Nick Montgomery.

The former Scotland international has been named alongside Liverpool legend Klopp and current Ajax head coach Francesco Farioli as a leading light in the career of one of his former players as Mackay was singled out for the sizeable impact he made on former Cardiff City and Liverpool centre-back Steven Caulker.

Posting on his LinkedIn page, he said: “Three of the best managers I have worked under and why...In no particular order. Jürgen Klopp - Liverpool Full of energy and passion. He knew how he wanted his team to play, and you either bought into that or were left behind. Training sessions were long at times and certainly intense, but away from the pitch, he was fairly relaxed. During the international break, he arranged for us to go to Tenerife for warm-weather training AND bring our families.

“Malky Mackay - Cardiff A top man-manager who understood what I needed. He didn't hold back in telling me when I had stepped out of line, but he also recognized when I needed support. He gave me the captain's armband in the Premier League at 21, and for that, I will be forever grateful.

“Francesco Farioli - Alanyaspor (assistant manager at the time) His attention to detail was second to none. He had a clear plan and was able to articulate it in such a way that everyone understood. Nothing was rushed; it was all done step by step. He developed me as a player and has actually taught me a lot as a coach without even knowing it. Who are some of the best managers you have worked under and what made them good?”

