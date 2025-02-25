Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Aberdeen midfielder has signed a lengthy deal with Hibs, who’ve raided a Premiership rival

Jamie McGrath has signed a pre-contract to join Hibs from Aberdeen for the start of next season.

The Irish midfielder has been a regular with Jimmy Thelin’s side when fit and has five goals with six assists from the engine room this campaign. He’s played 79 times for the Dons overall and also has Scottish football experience through stints with Dundee United and St Mirren.

He has signed a four year-deal, which will keep him with Hibs until the summer of 2029. McGrath has earned 13 caps for the Republic of Ireland, scoring four goals. During the winter window, Alasana Manneh came in to bolster the midfield with Hibs already hard at work on improving the team ahead of term 25/26.

Head coach David Gray said: “We’re delighted to have agreed a pre-contract with Jamie. He’s a player that we’ve admired for some time.

“He’s a creative player that will add extra quality in our midfield and in the final third. It’s clear to everyone that he’s been a stand-out performer in the Scottish Premiership over the last few years, and his experience and character will add to our dressing room. We all look forward to working with Jamie in the summer.”

Sporting Director Malky Mackay added that it’s a statement in the calibre of player Hibs want to bring in. He added: “We have been working behind the scenes ahead of the summer transfer window, to ensure we bring the best possible players into the Football Club.

“Jamie is someone that has been performing at a high level for a number of years, and is a great example of the calibre of player we want to bring to this club. The character and personality of any player we bring into our squad is so important and Jamie is an exceptional person and professional.

“We look forward to welcoming The McGrath family to Leith and hope that Jamie has a long and successful career in a Hibs strip.”