The Prestonpans boxer has had an official date set for his comeback - and he’s got a Hibs desire that gives him tingles.

Josh Taylor insists he’d love to hear Sunshine on Leith blare out at a fight of his at Easter Road.

The Prestonpans boxer was one of many Hibs fans left proud as punch of David Gray’s side on Saturday. A Josh Campbell double sealed a memorable 2-1 win for the club which light an additional fuse under their push for European football and possibly third spot in the Premiership.

Taylor, a diehard Hibee, took to social media after the game to declare he’s love the chance to come to blows in the ring with someone at Easter Road. Sunshine on Leith was emotionally sung by a packed home crowd and that anthem is one demand that would come with such a bout.

He said: “What an anthem. Oh I’d love to fight here and play this tune.”

It’s not the first time the former undisputed light-welterweight world champion has declared such desires. He told the BBC last year: "I'd love to have a fight at Easter Road. I know Ben Kensell at Hibs is very keen to have me there, so I just need the right dance partner.

"I'm further down the queue right now to the big fights. I've got to earn my way back to title contention now. If I become a two-time world champion then I can retire a happy man. I can retire a happy man now, but I've still got a lot of ambition and I've still got a lot of drive left to achieve more.

"I'm still very much in the mix at the top level, so it's still achievable to have a stadium fight on at Easter Road, which gives me the butterflies and the tingles just thinking about it. I've still a couple of big fights left in me. I'm excited for the final chapter of my career."

Meanwhile, the focus for now is very much on his move up to the welterweight division to face Ekow Essuman. Taylor has lost his last two fights against Teofimo Lopez in June 2023 and to Jack Catterall in a rematch last May.

It has now been confirmed the fight with Essuman will headline a DAZN card of action on May 17th. Glasgow’s OVO Hydro will host the event where Taylor has previously had strong home backing.