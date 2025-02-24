A stirring rendition of ‘Sunshine on Leith’ reverberated around Easter Road as Hibs supporters stood as one to acclaim their side’s remarkable win against Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic.

Two first-half goals from Josh Campbell made the difference for David Gray’s men as they held on to claim a big three points despite Daizen Maeda giving the visitors some hope of mounting a comeback with just over 20 minutes left on the clock.

The win over Brendan Rodgers’ men allowed Hibs to extend a remarkable 13-game unbeaten run that has lifted them into contention for a place in Europe next season and into the last eight of the Scottish Cup, where they will face a challenging away tie against Celtic.

There have been some memorable moments during that 13-game streak as the likes of Aberdeen and Edinburgh rivals Hearts were beaten - and we take a look back some of the best images from that upturn in form.

1 . 14th December: Hibs 3-1 Ross County Hibs recovered from conceding an early goal and Dwight Gayle, Elie Youan and Josh Campbell all netted in a home win against Ross County. | SNS Group Photo Sales

2 . 21st December: Aberdeen 1-3 Hibs A memorable celebration from Youan after he scored in a 3-1 win at Aberdeen. | SNS Group Photo Sales

3 . 26th December: Hearts 1-2 Hibs Dwight Gayle is embraced by Nicky Cadden and Josh Campbell leaps for joy after a winner in the Edinburgh derby. | SNS Group Photo Sales