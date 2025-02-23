Hibs boosted their hopes of claiming a place in European competition by seeing off Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic at Easter Road.
A fast-paced start paid dividends for David Gray’s men as Josh Campbell kept his composure to fire his side in front inside the opening five minutes. The midfielder was in the action once again just before half-time as he doubled his tally and his side’s lead with a looping head from a Martin Boyle cross.
Daizen Maeda got Celtic back into the game just after the midway point of the second-half and the reigning champions poured forward in their search for an equaliser. There were two late scares for Hibs after the excellent Rocky Bushiri produced a goal-line clearance to deny Jota before a VAR decision denied Maeda after an Alastair Johnston cross was deemed to have ran out of play.
The result left Hibs boss Gray delighted with his side’s performance - and there were further plaudits from pundits across the media.
