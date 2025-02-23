Nine Hibs pundits react to heroic win vs Celtic as 'brave' board call pays off and VAR debate ensues

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Feb 2025, 19:00 BST

Some well-known pundits has given his take on Hibs' home win against Premiership leaders Celtic.

Hibs boosted their hopes of claiming a place in European competition by seeing off Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic at Easter Road.

A fast-paced start paid dividends for David Gray’s men as Josh Campbell kept his composure to fire his side in front inside the opening five minutes. The midfielder was in the action once again just before half-time as he doubled his tally and his side’s lead with a looping head from a Martin Boyle cross.

Daizen Maeda got Celtic back into the game just after the midway point of the second-half and the reigning champions poured forward in their search for an equaliser. There were two late scares for Hibs after the excellent Rocky Bushiri produced a goal-line clearance to deny Jota before a VAR decision denied Maeda after an Alastair Johnston cross was deemed to have ran out of play.

The result left Hibs boss Gray delighted with his side’s performance - and there were further plaudits from pundits across the media.

Your next Hibs read: 'Ron was looking down on us' - Hibs boss Gray on emotional scenes after famous Celtic win

"A number of Hibs players have gone down with cramp. They are exhausted, every single one of them. They've had to put such an incredible amount of energy, not just physical but mental. Earlier in the season, a lot of Hibs fans said the time had come for David Gray, but I wasn't backing down. You could see it was all right, it wasn't dreadful. There were easy things to change. I surprised Hibs fans by saying I'd stick with him. It was brave of the Hibs board, but rightly so."

1. Pat Nevin (Sportsound)

"A number of Hibs players have gone down with cramp. They are exhausted, every single one of them. They've had to put such an incredible amount of energy, not just physical but mental. Earlier in the season, a lot of Hibs fans said the time had come for David Gray, but I wasn't backing down. You could see it was all right, it wasn't dreadful. There were easy things to change. I surprised Hibs fans by saying I'd stick with him. It was brave of the Hibs board, but rightly so." | SNS Group

Photo Sales
"It's a tremendous goal from Hibs' point of view. But from Celtic's point of view, that's very poor defending. I also think Schmeichel should've been coming for that."

2. John Collins (Sportsound, on Campbell's 2nd goal)

"It's a tremendous goal from Hibs' point of view. But from Celtic's point of view, that's very poor defending. I also think Schmeichel should've been coming for that." | SNS Group

Photo Sales
"If I was Brendan [Rodgers], I'd be raging. When I saw it again on the replay, for me it was inconclusive. I'm still not convinced that the whole of the ball has gone over the line."

3. Neil Lennon (Premier Sports)

"If I was Brendan [Rodgers], I'd be raging. When I saw it again on the replay, for me it was inconclusive. I'm still not convinced that the whole of the ball has gone over the line." | SNS Group

Photo Sales
"I think Rocky Bushiri has been excellent. All his attributes were on full show last week, his pace, power, strength, rightly got man of the match."

4. Alan Hutton (Premier Sports)

"I think Rocky Bushiri has been excellent. All his attributes were on full show last week, his pace, power, strength, rightly got man of the match." | SNS Group

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Celtic
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice