There was a memorable win for Hibs on Saturday as they claimed a home victory against Premiership leaders Celtic.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs match-winner Josh Campbell has revealed how a pre-match game-plan paid off for his side as they claimed a memorable home victory against Premiership leaders and title favourites Celtic.

David Gray’s men went into the game knowing they needed a win to keep up the pressure on the sides sat immediately above them in the race for Europe this season. They made the perfect start against a Celtic side looking to bounce back from an agonising Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich earlier this week as Campbell opened the scoring inside two minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hibs academy product then doubled his tally and his side’s lead in first-half injury-time to put his side firmly in control at a buoyant Easter Road. Japan international Daizen Maeda reduced the arrears for the visitors midway through the second-half - but Hibs held on to claim a memorable victory that saw a stirring rendition of ‘Sunshine on Leith’ reverberate around their famous old home at full-time.

Two-goal hero Campbell revealed his side always planned to play on Celtic’s midweek agony in Europe and make a fast start to boost their own hopes of challenging in continental competition next season.

He said: “I picked two good times to score. Getting off to a fast start was the plan. That was what the manager said to us. We knew they had played in Europe mid-week and might be a wee bit tired so we thought we would press them high and see what happened. And we scored a goal in the second minute! I don’t score as often with my head as I should so the second goal was better for me. I feel like I carry a good aerial threat so I want to be scoring more with my head.

“We play Celtic in a couple of weeks so it is a boost ahead of that game. We have big games to come before then with Dundee United and the derby. That is us 13 games unbeaten and we will be looking to take it to 14, to 15 and to 16. Hopefully that continues on Wednesday night against Dundee United.”