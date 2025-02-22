Boyle, Bowie, Gayle and Myko all vying for minutes against champions

Hibs boss David Gray could use all FOUR fit and available strikers in today’s Scottish Premiership clash with league leaders Celtic. And the gaffer says his main task is finding the perfect attacking combination to unlock the champions.

Hibs are looking to extend their unbeaten run in all competitions to an impressive 13 games. The last time Gray’s men tasted defeat was at Celtic Park back in December.

With Martin Boyle, Dwight Gayle and Mykola Kuharevich all starting in recent games, and Scotland Under-21 star Kieron Bowie pushing for a start as he comes back from hamstring surgery, the home side will not be without options in today’s Easter Road showdown. And Gray says even the forwards starting on the bench may be called upon to make an impact in this game.

“Across the board, I've got a real good squad now with players knocking on the door, looking to play,” said Gray. “We're on a good run at the minute, so changing it a lot hasn't happened a lot over recent weeks.

“We've been quite consistent with team selection. But at the same time, I know I've got a real good squad of players that's available and able to come and step in if required. We can talk about the different challenges and players that Celtic could put in different positions, but we are quite similar.

“When you talked about the front players there, Kieron Bowie, Martin Boyle, Dwight Gayle, they all have different strengths in what they bring to the game. The physicality of Kieron and Myko compared to the pace of Elie Youan – who is almost back - and Boyle, and then the experience of Dwight Gayle.

“So the blend of what we could do gives us many different ways in which we like to play. It's clearly about trying to find the balance of what we think gives us the best opportunity. But also the good thing with that is then you've got options to then come off the bench to try and affect the game in a positive way.”

Gray is under no illusions over the challenge involved in taking anything from Celtic, saying: “Yeah, they're a brilliant side. I think that shows in the fact that they’re top of the league and how they're playing at the moment. We've obviously faced them a few times this season; they're at the top of the league because they're the best team in the league at the moment.

“I think that's highlighted by going over to Germany and doing as well as they did against one of the best teams in the world in Bayern Munich in midweek. So it shows you the level of opposition we're facing.

“But as I've already touched on, what that does do is it gives the players an opportunity to test themselves. I think that's something that every player should look forward to, especially at home as well.

“Yes, we know it's going to be difficult but it's one of the games where the pressure is on Celtic to try and win. We've put pressure on ourselves to try and win but at the same time you're going into it as an underdog. Can you go into the game and really impose yourself and come away from the game with no regrets by the end of it?”