Key deputy touch and go for visit of champions - and midfield options limited

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray believes the return to fitness of club captain Joe Newell has already paid dividends on the training field. And he has no doubts over throwing the skipper back into the fray against Celtic in tomorrow’s lunchtime showdown.

Newell hasn’t played since December, with a groin problem keeping the midfielder – who underwent a double hernia op earlier in the season – out for longer than expected. But both the captain and fellow long-term injury victim Marvin Ekpiteta have officially been declared available for tomorrow’s game at Easter Road, as the home side look to extend their unbeaten run to 13 in all competitions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan Levitt, who has been holding down Newell’s position with increasing authority in recent weeks, is still touch-and-go with knee ligament damage that caused him to miss last weekend’s mud wrestling contest against St Mirren in Paisley. Natural replacement Alasana Manneh, meanwhile, is suspended after the January signing picked up back-to-back bookings on his debut against the Buddies.

Gray, who cannot play Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon against his parent club, revealed: “There are a few getting back and available for this one. A few miss out, obviously. Kwon can't play, Alasana’s suspended.

“Joe Newell's been back on the grass and available. I'd say available in terms of available for the squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Marvin's been back training for a few weeks and available for the squad. They've obviously not played minutes or had a lot in them at the minute, but they are available.

“You've seen Joe training this week, what he brings when he's on the training pitch, his organisation, his calmness and the possession as well at times. But just how he trains and the effect he's got on the group.

“He's obviously been frustrated because he's not been playing. He's been injured for a while.

“We're hoping we get the benefits from taking a wee bit longer with him because he was someone that we could have probably rushed it back last week and got him in the grass a little bit quicker. But taking the extra week and doing a little bit more strength work with him should hopefully put us in a better place between now and the end of the season, rather than going through all that process and rushing him back and maybe breaking down between now and the end of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dylan doubt but Youan inching closer

“There's a lot of games still to play, a lot of big games where we're going to need everybody. But hopefully, as I say, we're all going in the right direction at the minute, which is really positive.

“Dylan Levitt trained during the week. We just have to see how he is because he's still not ... he trained fully, but then he had a little bit of a reaction.

“So we're just going to see. He's done a little bit more today. We'll give him every chance to be available for the squad. He is one that's still struggling a little bit but not ruled out as such.”

Elie Youan is the only player definitely ruled out of the early kick-off against h reigning champions, although Gray said he could be fit to face Dundee United next midweek, revealing: “He’s been back on the grass for the whole week to be fair, so he's had a really good week in terms of training. No real setbacks which is positive.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He joined in with the group this morning but clearly that’s only one training session in a long time. If he doesn't react from what he's done this morning he'll do more tomorrow, some more of a sort of match replacement non-contact stuff.

“Then he’ll be training fully with the group as of Monday which should be a good day for him to come back, leading into obviously two big fixtures coming up. Obviously, he's not played a lot of minutes but naturally a very fit boy and in a really good place and getting there every single day which is positive.”

Asked about his availability to face United at Tannadice next Wednesday night, Gray said: “We'll have to see how he reacts from today and how he gets through tomorrow. But he's one of the players that we'll assess him once he joins the group on Monday.

“He's still got a few hurdles to get over but like I say all being well we expect him to be fully training on Monday which is a real positive. It gives him an opportunity to potentially be available for selection in the coming games which is good.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So I think by the end of next week, even the start of next week, we should be in a real good place in terms of players getting back. Obviously, they need minutes because they've been out for some time now, but we're definitely going in the right direction, which is positive.”