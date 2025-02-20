Crucial playmaker ‘in a better place’ after December setback

Hibs could have one of their most influential players back from a long-term injury lay-off in time to face reigning Scottish Premiership champions Celtic at Easter Road on Sunday. And gaffer David Gray is hoping that he’s just days away from having virtually a full squad available as crocked stars return to full training.

With Alasana Manneh suspended following his two bookings in Sunday’s grim goalless draw against St Mirren in Paisley, and Celtic loanee Hyeokkyu Kwon unable to line up against the Hoops this weekend, Hibs are running short of potential midfield partners for stick-on starter Nectar Triantis.

But Gray revealed yesterday that club captain Joe Newell, who hasn’t played since December, is back in full training and looking “stronger” than he was before going under the knife to repair a recurring groin issue. And Dylan Levitt, who missed the weekend after straining his knee ligaments, also rejoined the group yesterday.

“Joe trained today fully, which was good,” said Gray, speaking after training at East Mains, the boss adding: “He’s been back in training since the start of this week.

“We'll just have to see where he goes, because that was a big spike for him today. He’s managed to get through it, so we'll just see how he is. He’s obviously been out for a number of weeks now, so that'll be something we'll have to assess and how he reacts after doing it.

“The good thing is, physically, he's in a better place than he was when he was even when he was playing. He's a lot stronger now.

“Clearly his fitness and match fitness won't be where it was previously, but it's something he should improve quickly because he's physically in a good position. He just needs to get the minutes into the legs now.”

Asked whether Newell could be involved as Brendan Rodgers brings his team to Edinburgh seeking a quick fix for their Champions League heartbreak, Gray revealed: “Potentially. As you just highlighted, Kwon can't play against his parent club, Alasana has been suspended now, so we're a wee bit lighter in that position.

“Joe still has to get through the rest of this week. We still have to make sure he comes in tomorrow and doesn't react from having done that big load today.

Levitt back with group

“But that's, again, a lot more positive. It’s something I've been saying now for a number of weeks, that we're not far away from getting everybody back and we're good.

“Dylan trained today, which is more positive. He's still aware of the issue, but a lot better than he had been at the start of the week, which is positive, and he got through training, so we'll just have to see how he is off the back of that.

“He's had a previous injury from maybe a couple of years ago when he did his MCL, and he's just obviously had an older injury, and he's just aggravated it again sort of thing. So probably a bit of scar tissue and things are in there as well.

“So he's just had a bit of a bang and a stretch, an overstretch of one of the ligaments in his knee, but we've taken all the precautions and everything, seems to be pretty stable in there, and he was able to get through training today. We'll just see how that reacts to make sure it doesn't go back the way.

“He’s still got a couple of days before we need to make a decision on that. But that's looking more positive, having got through training today.

“The good news is that it's nothing too critical, that he can hopefully be back pretty quickly, and if the worst was to happen and he wasn't quite available this weekend, it's not as if this was going to be a long-term thing. We're confident in that; he just needs to stay positive and keep putting in performances when he gets the opportunity.”

Elie Youan latest

Jack Iredale is day to day after limping out of the weekend game with an ankle problem that flared up on the difficult surface. Gray is hopeful, meanwhile, that Elie Youan – out since the Boxing Day win over Hearts at Tynecastle – and Marvin Ekpiteta, who hasn’t played since November because of a thigh problem, are close to coming back.

“If we come through the weekend OK, I think everybody should be back training fully going into the Dundee United game next midweek, so everyone back on Monday,” he revealed, adding: “Everyone who's injured, everyone should be back in training at that point.

“All at very different levels of availability, of course. But all back together, all in the group, training every single day.

“Then it'll just be a case of, obviously, individually looking at each player and saying: ‘Right, how far short is he? How many minutes has he had? What does he need and what's the best way to move forward with him?’

“Because especially the likes of Marv, he’s been out for a while; he's done another full week's training, which is really positive. Elie’s been back on the grass the last few days, planning to train fully on Friday.

“It's definitely been a slower process for some of them than we'd like, but at the same time, we are definitely getting there. We've got a lot of big games coming up, so it'd be good to get everybody back up to speed quickly.”