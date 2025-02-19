‘I was hoping for extra time in Munich - but only because I wanted to see a Scottish team get what they deserved ...’

David Gray would love to believe that Celtic will be suffering from a soul-destroying, strength-sapping, utterly debilitating Champions League “hangover” when they pitch up at Easter Road for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off. But one look at the Scottish Premiership table leaves the Hibs boss wary of believing that Brendan Rodgers’ men will be even temporarily knocked off stride by the agony of their injury-time loss to Bayern Munich in Germany.

Gray, who said he was hoping to see the “brilliant” Hoops force extra time because they deserved to enjoy another half hour – at least – in the world’s wealthiest club competition, was genuinely disappointed to see Alphonso Davies force the ball beyond Kasper Schmeichel from point-blank range deep into time added on at the Allianz Arena. He just isn’t banking on the psychological scars from that experience having much of an effect this weekend.

“Regardless of what's happened previously, we need to be at our absolute best to win,” said Gray. “And I think we know that.

“I feel like if there's any sort of hangover from the Bayern that can give us an upper hand, that'd be brilliant. But at the same time, we can't rely on that at all because they're so used to playing in these big games.

“They've got such quality players, internationals who are used to playing in big games and bouncing back, which is why they're at the top of the league. They've been able to do that, even suffering bad results in Europe and then domestically come back and still putting it all together, which is why they're at the top.

“I thought they were brilliant last night. Really, really unlucky. Just the way the goal goes right at the very last kick of the ball, and how the goal goes in. It's not as if they carved them open.

“It was a good ball into the box initially, a good save, But it could have gone anywhere, ricocheted anywhere, so very unfortunate.

“But I thought the way they played was superb. They fully deserved to get something.

“Hoping for extra time? Yeah, you are, but only because you want the Scottish teams to do well in Europe. That's the big thing, you know.

League leaders for a reason

“They've done so well in the game, in both legs to be fair. Against one of the biggest clubs in the world. And I thought the way they played, especially how brave they were, second game, really getting after people, the chances they created. I thought they fully deserved to win the game.

“As for what effect it has on them, I think they're used to playing big games. They've played in Europe all season. They've played in massive games all season.

“They've got the squad to deal with it. Whatever 11 they put out will be a very good 11, which is why they've got the players they have, the squad depth they've got.

“That’s why they are so far out in front in the league, because they can consistently perform with the standard of player they have. Our challenge is to make sure we keep improving – and keep learning from the games we've played against them previously.”

Hibs have played three and lost three to Celtic this season, going down 2-0 at home and 3-0 away in league games, as well as losing 3-1 at Celtic Park in the Viaplay Cup. But that 3-0 loss in early December was the last time Gray’s men suffered a defeat in any competition; they’ve gone 12 games without loss since playing much better than the final score suggested on that afternoon in Glasgow.

The gaffer insists his eyes are firmly fixed not merely on extending the unbeaten run, but on securing a famous victory against the reigning champions, pointing out: “We’re going into the game full of confidence, because we're in a really good place ourselves - and it's an opportunity to try and get three points at home. It's definitely doable, but we know it's going to be a challenge.

“I don't think we’ll set up like Bayern Munich! But the fact we've played each other so many times, obviously we've had them in the cup as well, we know exactly what to expect, how they're going to play, the players they've got, everybody knows, the threats, the dangers, the quality they've got all over the pitch.

“How can we be better than the games we've played before? We take a lot of confidence from the last game. It's obviously the last time we lost a game was against Celtic at Parkhead. But on that day, we created numerous chances.

“Kasper Schmeichel got Man of the Match, so we need to take the positives from that, show that we can create the chances. We just need to be more clinical.

Chance to prove progress

“But even within that, there was a lot of improvement to be made in how we were defensively, because we obviously conceded three goals, and Celtic missed other chances on the day as well. So I'm under no illusion that it'll be a difficult day.

“But at the same time, it's a real good opportunity for the players to really test themselves and see how far we have come. When you think back to where we were, to where we are now, the feeling around the group is night and day.

“Celtic are top of the league for a reason, they've got the best players, they're Champions League players, playing in the Champions League. It's a great opportunity for our players to test themselves against the best, and these are the games, as players, you need to look forward to.”