‘We would have crumbled under that pressure early in season ...’

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going the distance in a 90-minute bare-knuckle brawl with St Mirren, withstanding the closing flurry of blows despite being a man short, certainly says something about how much Hibs have changed since the start of the current campaign. As they prepare to face the best team in Scotland, will the sense of swagger generated by their 12-game unbeaten run be enough to earn David Gray’s men another statement result in this season of extremes?

As Josh Campbell points out, Celtic are bringing genuine Champions League quality to Easter Road for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off. Hibs to his core, the former academy kid knows what it would mean to fans if the home side were to take something from this game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Recent evidence, he suggests, gives Gray and his players reason to believe that anything is possible. Grinding out a draw in Paisley, holding out even when Alasana Manneh was red carded with six minutes plus injury time remaining, has only emboldened Hibs.

Campbell, who played in the 3-0 defeat to St Mirren on the opening weekend of league action, drew on that experience as he reflected on yesterday’s gutsy draw, saying: “At the start of the season I think we would probably crumble in the same situation. Because they threw everything at us, especially the first 10, 15, 20 minutes we weathered the storm that they threw at us.

“So maybe at the start of the season we would crumble. And that just shows how far we've come as a group, that we can stand up to it, even after having a player sent off.

“So, at the end of the day, we get a point. We didn’t play the best football, but we'll take the point.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“In the circumstances, a point isn’t the worst thing in the world at a difficult venue. It takes us one step closer to where we want to be.

Controversial second booking for new boy

“You could say that being on an unbeaten run gives you a bit of swagger. But you've got to respect everyone you play in this league.

“Because this league is so tight, as you can see by the table, anyone can beat anyone in this league. But that unbeaten feeling does help – and it means teams will respect you a bit more.

“Considering the start of the season, the start that we had, that was maybe lacking a bit. But you saw it against St Mirren, even though they were throwing everything at us, they were still a bit wary of what we could do in attack. That’s because we’re playing with confidence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I was watching the challenge that got Alasana sent off, it was right in front of me, and I knew it wasn’t a yellow. But the ref’s made the decision; we've just got to react. And we did.”

On a weekend when Aberdeen finally snapped their winless streak, it was important for Hibs not to lose ground. The fact that Motherwell, Hearts and Dundee United all lost will, you suspect, mean something when the split comes.

The teams round about Gray’s men in the Scottish Premiership table will, of course, be focused on their own challenges this weekend. But, if they’re being honest, most of their nearest rivals will be banking on Hibs NOT adding to the 34 points already in the bag; there’s a reason why the visitors are odds-on favourites with the bookies for this early kick-off.

As they look forward to Brendan Rodgers and his European ambassadors visiting Edinburgh, however, Hibs are in the unusual situation of being able to draw confidence – up to a point - from their most recent meeting with Celtic. A 3-0 loss in Glasgow that, in all honesty, was so much closer than the score suggests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Campbell, who came off the bench 20-something minutes into that odd contest, said: “That was a good game, actually. I felt that we had a lot of chances in the game to win it.

“But it sums Celtic up, the fact that we can play well and still lose 3-0. We know how good they are.

“I watched them in midweek on the telly, playing in the Champions League, and they’re a threat against anyone. They gave Bayern Munich a good game at home last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But we're at home this weekend. That makes a huge difference to us, because we've got such good support; the atmosphere at Easter Road is bound to be a bit special.

“And as you said that unbeaten run brings that little confidence into the game as well. So hopefully we can get a good result to go with some of the other wins and draws we’ve picked up during this run.

“That would boost the confidence right through the roof for the boys because everyone knows, as I just said there, how good Celtic are. If we could get a good result against them, it would help everyone massively.”