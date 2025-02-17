Hearts and Hibs have both been told they were hard done by when it came to refereeing decisions.

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearts and Hibs have both found themselves on the wrong end of decisions in their weekend matches, according to some pundits.

The Jambos lost 3-1 to Rangers on Sunday at Tynecastle despite a spirited performance, leaving them ninth in the table but just outside the top six. Hibs meanwhile ended the game at St Mirren with 10 men after new boy Alasana Manneh’s substitute cameo ended with two bookings and a sending off. There was no way for VAR to intervene with it being two bookings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hibees head coach David Gray did not agree with the decision of two bookings for his midfield import from Odense. That decision was dissected on the Sportscene couch by former Easter Road midfielder plus ex-Hearts manager and Scotland forward Steven Naismith.

Host and ex-Buddies forward Steven Thompson agreed with Gray that the second challenge - going for a header alongside Killian Philipps - warranted a second yellow. McGinn said: “I was frustrated for him. First one is a yellow card, he left his leg pretty high. The second one, you’re a midfielder going to compete for a header.

“I don’t think there is any sort of intention. You have to jump with your arm raised especially with the height difference. I think a foul and there’s not really any St Mirren players looking for a second yellow. It was a game of duels.”

Naismith added: “New signing in the door enthusiastic about getting involved. People will say don’t risk it if you’re already on a yellow. I don’t think it’s a second yellow.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, in Gorgie, debate has arisen from a challenge by Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala on James Wilson inside the Light Blues penalty area with the game still at 1-1. Referee John Beaton said no penalty and VAR backed him up on the stance, as Rangers broke up the park and netted through Vaclav Cerny.

The Ref’s View, an account and podcast jointly-run by former officials Des Roache and Steve Conroy, admitted that the Light Blues got out of jail with the decision. They believe the decision fell into an obvious category.

It’s stated on X: “For us it’s a clear push with 2 hands on the Hearts players back. Penalty should’ve been awarded. Accountability is the mantra from Hampden and how this can be missed on VAR is ridiculous. Clear and obvious error.”