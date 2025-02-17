The Hearts icon was watching the game on Sunday vs Rangers and has been left with a clear feeling about the team.

John Robertson admits he can only think in a positive mindset about Hearts after their performance against Rangers.

Neil Critchley’s men had chance after chance in the first half especially as they looked to punish a Light Blues side reeling from Scottish Cup elimination to Queen’s Park. A Jamie McCart own goal in the first 45 came against the run of play before Michael Steinwender scored a first in maroon.

Vaclav Cerny put the away side ahead soon after but there was some dubiety about the goal with Clinton Nsiala bringing down James Wilson in the Rangers box building up the Czech star’s effort. Another McCart own goal sealed three points for Rangers but Robertson was bullish.

Despite the defeat leaving Hearts ninth in the table for the time being, they are just a game away from the top six. Robertson said the game hinged on missed chances from a Hearts perspective and that a combination of a good Jack Butland performance in goals for the visitors and sitters snatched victory away.

The club icon told Sportsound: “After 38 minutes, you were wondering how Rangers are ahead here, but then they started to find a bit of space and Craig Gordon had to make a magnificent save before the break. You've got to take your chances. That's the difference. Kabangu had six or seven opportunities, Hearts missed three or four sitters.

“Butland has had four or five good saves - some magnificent. Hearts will be scratching their heads thinking, 'we put a lot into that game'. There's more positives than negatives, despite the 3-1 scoreline.

“When I'm driving home, I won't be disappointed in the performance but it is all about missed chances. Jack Butland had a huge part to play. We've all been to these games where with the score at 3-1 Rangers, with 10 minutes to go, you'd be thinking a strong Rangers side have shown their quality and been too good for Hearts.

“Not today. Hearts have created more chances, better chances, come up against an outstanding goalkeeper. It's been save after save from Jack Butland. I'll go away thinking there's a lot to be happy about from the Hearts performance.”