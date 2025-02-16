Here are our five talking points after Hearts lost to Rangers in the Premiership.

Hearts lost out 3-1 to Rangers in their latest Premiership affair - and it wasn’t without talking point.

The Jambos had plenty of chances and forced Ibrox keeper Jack Butland into an array of saves, with Elton Kabangu and Lawrence Shankland both denied. In the end, Jamie McCart proved the unfortunate man as he scored two own goals either side of a Vaclav Cerny effort which has not gone without controversy.

There is debate over whether or not Hearts should have had a penalty with Clinton Nsiala appearing to bring James Wilson down in the Rangers box, with the game still at 1-1 and Cerny scoring mere seconds later.

It was a positive performance nonetheless from the Jambos but they sit ninth at the end of the weekend, but just a point outside the top six. I was at the game in Gorgie. Here are five things I spotted.

Consistency

The penalty call undoubtedly had an impact on the game. VAR will have completed its checks and backed referee John Beaton’s original call but the boos were fierce over the call from the home end. Looking back at the penalty Rangers themselves were awarded last week, it’s hard to tell much difference and that matter of consistency is really what fans are pleading for.

Pundits in the Sky Sports studio weren’t convinced, James McFadden saying ‘not for me’ while Chris Sutton said ‘I think he tries to buy that one, it’s not a penalty if that’s what you’re asking.’

Three’s a treat

The formation set out by head coach Neil Critchley set the stall out for an all-out attacking assault for Hearts. And it worked, with an expected goals counter of 2.91 to Rangers’ 1.61. Of course, the scoreline is the ultimate stat that matters but Rangers will know deep down that this was a game they were fortunate to get out of with all rewards. From a Hearts perspective, it proved a treble-attacking line-up opted for by Critchley involving Elton Kabangu, Lawrence Shankland and James Wilson can work.

Steinwender shines

There was also a lot to like from Michael Steinwender as he debuted at centre-back. He obviously does well for the goal but he was a large part of why Hamza Igamane was in the main quiet for Rangers. He completed 82% of his passes, made five of them into the attacking third and made 11 clearances during the game. Fared well in duels too with a few recoveries to put. Subbed with fitness in mind but positive signs.

Baningime motoring

In the last four games, Baningime has played every minute. For someone who’s had the lack of luck on the injury front, that’s a big step forward. It was a shock to some that he featured for 120 minutes in the Scottish Cup vs St Mirren but it’s hard to remove him from the team when he’s in this kind of mood. Dictates play at will and limited the impact of Nico Raskin, Mohammed Diomande and Tom Lawrence. The orchestrator of this Hearts team and keeping him in this shape is key.

Bunched up

Looking at the table and seeing Hearts in ninth would perhaps be enough for some alarm bells to be ringing at another point in time. But in this weird, bunched up league, it’s hardly an accurate gauge of anything right now. Hearts are as close to European football next season as they are the relegation play-off with narratives on seasons changing every week. What was clear from watching this is that taking points in games like this, where perhaps maximum rewards aren’t fancied by all, could now be the difference between top and bottom six. A major week is dawning with St Johnstone and St Mirren to come before a derby with Hibs.