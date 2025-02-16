A controversial moment arose in the second half at Tynecastle

Neil Critchley declared that Hearts did not deserve to lose 3-1 against Rangers on Sunday and admitted he was aware of a penalty claim seconds before the Ibrox side’s second goal. Two own goals by Jamie McCart either side of Vaclav Cerny’s strike gave Rangers victory despite Michael Steinwender heading Hearts level early in the second half of his home debut.

Home supporters were aggrieved that they were not awarded a penalty immediately before the visitors moved 2-1 ahead. Teenage striker James Wilson fell after being clearly pushed in the back by the Rangers centre-back Clinton Nsiala inside the area, but referee John Beaton allowed play to continue. The Ibrox side mounted a quick counter-attack and scored through Cerny, leaving Hearts players bemused.

“I haven't seen that back yet, to be honest with you,” said Critchley. “Yeah, there was a shout, it was on the far side of the penalty area, so I didn't quite see it. We didn't protect, or counter-press our attack well enough after that. We should have stopped them from getting to the edge of the box sooner. Adam [Forrester] has put a terrific block in and it's just fallen straight into Cerny's path. It's hit him and dropped for him and he's very clinical in those moments.

“I’m scratching my head a little bit. I don't think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game at all. It's not often you play Rangers and you have more of the ball, more passes, better chances, clearer chances, more shots. And we've done all of that today, yet we've lost. I suppose the story of the game for us is we weren't clinical in our moments and a little bit of misfortune for maybe one or two of the goals as well. That's what's decided the game but, yeah, so many positive things. I thought we were very good. I thought we were excellent. Took the game to them, went toe-to-toe with them. I don't think 3-1 is a fair reflection of the game.”

Critchley used a diamond midfielder formation with Lawrence Shankland at the apex behind strikers Wilson and Elton Kabangu. The on-loan Belgian saw four of his goal attempts saved by the Rangers goalkeeper Jack Butland in what was a strong Hearts display, including 21 efforts at the opposition goal. “ We know there's a risk to how we wanted to set up and play because they've got good players,” explained Critchley. “If your timing isn’t quite right on your press or you make the wrong decisions, then they have the ability, the technical quality to play through you, which they did a couple of times.

“We defended their moments really well. Off the back of that, when we won the ball, which was numerous times, we then transitioned into the space that they left us and we created lots of opportunities. Elton and James and Shanks joining up, joining with the front two. We just didn't take those opportunities. Tactically, I thought what we tried to do worked and then just relying on their moments going your way. Unfortunately, they haven't today.”

McCart was unfortunate with both own goals and looked dejected leaving the field at full-time .”Yeah, those are the things that you need to go your way in these types of games,” acknowledged Critchley. “The first goal obviously just hits him as he's recovering to the goal. At the third goal, he's actually back there and doesn't quite get enough on it to take it away from Dessers and kick it out for a corner.

“Even at 3-1, we've had some big chances as well to go 3-2 and there was more than enough time left. I'm disappointed with the result but not our performance because I just felt we probably deserved more from the game.”

Critchley admitted Kabangu wasn’t happy that he did not find the net with at least one of his opportunities. “He came off the pitch and he was disappointed. He said he should have scored. But again, I'm not critical of him because he played that position perfectly and how we wanted him to play. He got into the right areas.

“Butland has produced a magnificent save, low down to tip it round the post. That one where he's hit the inside of his arm and then deflected past the goal, you just need to sometimes go through them. It just didn't quite happen for him. He could have easily had one or two goals today.”

Hearts midfielder Cammy Devlin missed the match after a head knock at St Mirren in last Monday’s Scottish Cup tie. “He's okay. He's been back on the pitch running but he wasn't quite right,” explained Critchley. “His health is more important and we obviously prioritise that. But hopefully this week, he's been back on the pitch doing some running, we can progress that and he'll be available for next week.”

Hearts remain in the bottom half of the Premiership after their eight-game unbeaten run ended. Critchley, insisted there is no cause for concern. “No, not from this type of performance either. Not many teams have more of the ball than Rangers, home or away, and we've done that today. We've played some really good football, we've created really good chances and we just didn't take them, it's as simple as that. That's why we've lost.

“We've got seven games to the split and we want to be in the top six. So, we go to St Johnstone next week and we're going to try and bounce back from this game.”