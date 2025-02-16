Rangers profited from two Jamie McCart own goals to win 3-1 against Hearts at Tynecastle Park despite a plethora of scoring chances for the home side. Elton Kabangu was chief culprit in terms of profligacy with six different opportunities in front of goal, four of which were stopped by the visiting goalkeeper Jack Butland.

McCart’s own goal gave Rangers the lead until recent Hearts signing Michael Steinwender equalised with a header on his home debut early in the second half. Vaclav Cerny soon restored Rangers’ advantage, and another unfortunate own goal by McCart made the scoreline 3-1. That proved an unsurmountable deficit for the hosts amid a decent performance which only lacked a cutting edge in attack.

However, the game hinged heavily on a penalty claim seconds before Cerny put Rangers’ 2-1 in front on 61 minutes. Teenage Hearts striker James Wilson was shoved in the back by visiting defender Clinton Nsiala inside the Rangers box. Referee John Beaton allowed play to continue, VAR didn’t intervene, and the Ibrox side immediately mounted a swift counter-attack to retake the lead through Cerny.

Hearts had 21 goal attempts during the afternoon, 10 of which were on target. Rangers managed 15 shots at goal, with seven on target. The statistics confirm an open affair between two teams keen to attack. Hearts remain in the bottom half of the Premiership as a result of the defeat, while Rangers are 13 points behind league leaders Celtic.

Confidence was high at Tynecastle with the men in maroon enjoying an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions entering this fixture. However, they had not beaten Rangers in any of the last 17 meetings between the clubs, dating back five years to February 2020. The Glasgow side arrived in Gorgie with issues of their own as manager Philippe Clement shouldered increasing pressure. His team trailed Celtic by 16 points in the Premiership table at kick-off and suffered a shock elimination from the Scottish Cup by Queen’s Park last week.

Australian midfielder Cammy Devlin didn’t feature for Hearts after a head knock at St Mirren last Monday. Steinwender played from the start in central defence for the first time since moving from Swedish side IKF Varnamo. Rangers handed a surprise start to Welsh internationalist Tom Lawrence as one of five changes from the Queen’s Park humiliation.

After a minute’s applause in honour of the recently-passed Tynecastle legend Gordon Marshall, the game began and Rangers had the ball in the Hearts net inside two minutes. John Souttar’s strike was disallowed for offside, though. Hearts pressed their opponents high and aggressively in a 4-3-1-2 formation but were susceptible to attacks down both flanks due to a lack of width.

Rangers’ opened the scoring from the left side on 19 minutes when Ianis Hagi’s low cross was touched by the outstretched fingers of Hearts goalkeeper Craig Gordon onto the leg of McCart, the ball then rolling into the empty net. It was a huge advantage for the away side, albeit slightly against the run of play at the time. Butland saved a deflected effort from Elton Kabangu moments beforehand, and also got to two low shots from the Belgian striker just after the deadlock was broken. Hearts were probing hard but Butland’s expertise thwarted them.

Travelling fans weren’t overly impressed by their team’s advantage as they aimed a chant at the Ibrox board: “Rangers Football Club, is in the wrong hands.” Butland then tipped a dipping effort from Lawrence Shankland over his crossbar on 32 minutes. At the opposite end, Gordon was called upon to block two strikes from distance by Nicolas Raskin and a deflected Lawrence shot before the interval. The first half finished with Hearts overall the better team and creating plenty opportunities despite being 1-0 down. Most of them had fallen to Kabangu.

Less than four minutes into the second half, Hearts were level. An inswinging James Penrice corner saw Steinwender utilise the space given to him to glance a precise header beyond Butland into the corner of the net. The Austrian looked pretty pleased in the aftermath as he jumped to punch the air in delight.

Hearts set about chasing a second goal and appealed strongly for a penalty when Wilson was dunted from behind in clumsy fashion by Nsiala. Beaton did not signal for an infringement and Rangers promptly built a quick counter-attack. Hamza Igamane’s shot deflected into the path of Cerny, who tucked the ball beneath Gordon into the net. There was no intervention from VAR, much to the anger of home supporters.

The Hearts offensive continued, with substitute Sander Kartum sliding a through ball for Kabangu to dispatch another goal attempt which Butland again stopped. Rangers were content to spring forward periodically and that method put them 3-1 ahead with 16 minutes remaining. Shankland lost possession in midfield, Raskin knocked the ball through towards substitute Cyriel Dessers and McCart slid in with his left leg to inadvertently clip it past the emerging Gordon.

That killed the game as a contest, with Rangers seeing out the latter stages without too much trouble.

Here are the Hearts player ratings from Tynecastle:

1 . GK: Craig Gordon 6/10 Should do better at McCart's first own goal. Impressive saves from Raskin and Lawrence in the first half and beaten twice after the break.

2 . RB: Adam Forrester 6/10 A fair test for the teenager up against the capable Ianis Hagi. Sometimes movement and flight of the ball beat him but he is clearly still learning at this level. Tried to keep things simple with the ball.

3 . RCB: Michael Steinwender 8/10 Performed well on his home debut. Looked assured and steady in defence, and headed the equaliser like an experienced centre-forward.