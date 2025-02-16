Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

There was a moment of controversy in Hearts' 3-1 home defeat against Premiership rivals Rangers.

Former Hearts and Rangers star Neil McCann has questioned a controversial call made during Sunday’s meeting of his former clubs.

It was Rangers that collected all three points at Tynecastle as goals from a Jamie McCart own goal and second-half strikes from Vaclav Cerny and Cyriel Dessers helped the visitors to a fifth consecutive Premiership victory.

Hearts had got back on level-terms four minutes after half-time when January signing Michael Steinwender headed home from a corner-kick - but Neil Critchley’s men were left to rue a decision by referee John Beaton as he refused to award a penalty to the hosts just minutes before Vaclav Cerny struck at the other end. Dessers claimed Rangers’ third goal of the day shortly after.

The determination of Elton Kabangu allowed the on-loan forward to chase down a lost ball and flick a cross towards Wilson on the corner of the six-yard box. The young forward appeared to be pushed by Rangers defender Clinton Nsiala as he attempted to get on the end of the cross and went to ground.

With all eyes on the officials, pleas for what seemed to be a deserved penalty were ignored and McCann believes Critchley and his side may have had reason to be frustrated with the call from Beaton and his team of officials.

Speaking as part of Sky Sports’ commentary team at Tynecastle, former Hearts and Rangers winger McCann said: “Nsiala was involved in a little challenge with young James Wilson and, in hindsight, there are two big hands on his back and I thought it was shoulder to shoulder.

“There are two big hands on his backs and 40 or 50 seconds later, the ball ends up in the back of the Hearts net so they might have had a call there. VAR didn’t get involved but they must have felt John Beaton’s on-field decision merited just being that and not being overruled.”

Hearts are back in action next Sunday afternoon when they visit St Johnstone.