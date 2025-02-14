Head coach Neil Critchley spoke at Riccarton today

Neil Critchley is hopeful both Cammy Devlin and Lewis Neilson will be available for Hearts’ Premiership meeting with Rangers on Sunday. The Tynecastle head coach reported positive news on both players following injuries sustained during Monday night’s Scottish Cup win at St Mirren.

Devlin went off with a head knock and is now following concussion protocol. Neilson suffered a dead leg but has recovered to train at Riccarton ahead of the Rangers match. “Lewis is fine and he has trained. He’s got no problem,” said Critchley. “Cammy is just going through the concussion protocol now, which we have to follow. So that's so far so good. He's not had any setbacks from that, so we'll just hopefully follow that.

“There's a bit where you do a little bit on the bike and then you start to progress. And then you start to come onto the pitch and do a bit of running and semi-opposed. He's coming through that and if he does carry on with no setbacks, then that means he will train tomorrow and be available.

“Because he's played a lot of football recently, him missing a few days of training wouldn't be a massive red flag to him. He's been a really important member of our team, integral to what we've been doing .I think he's been a top performer, so we're obviously hopeful that he makes it.”

Hearts confront Rangers following an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions and Critchley is eager to harness momentum further. “We're in good form, so it definitely helps,” he said. “We can go into the game with a positive feeling, knowing that we face good players, good opponents, difficult challenge but it's a great game for us to look forward to. Hopefully we can use the energy of the crowd and feed off their passion and do everything we can to keep our unbeaten run going.

“These teams do streak ahead in this league every year. You know you're going to have to be good without the ball because they've got very good technical players, intelligent players who know how to handle the ball and they're used to playing in big games with big expectations. They're used to playing under this type of pressure. We know we have to be well organised, good without the ball. But also, again, we want to try and take the game to the opponent.

“In the game at Ibrox [when Hearts lost 1-0 last November], after our indifferent first few minutes of the game, we grew into the game and we really took the game to them. We pushed them onto the back foot, particularly in the second half. I think we had over 50 per cent of the ball, which doesn't happen often, particularly away from home against Rangers.

“It shows that we're capable of doing that. That's how we come through our defensive organisation and how we approach the game. Our mentality has got to be right. And if it is, then I'm sure we'll give a good account of ourselves.

“I'm confident that the players are going to keep trying their best to keep progressing and learning. It takes time in what we want to try and develop as a team. It's a long process. Some of those indifferent performances or results that we had [previously] may be a good thing for us. It shows that the group's got resilience, it's got grit. We've found different ways of winning football matches. Off the back of that, the players' belief has grown. That's come from hard work on the training pitch every day.

“I think we've benefited from having a bit of extra time between games, but we've not achieved anything yet. I think we have eight games left until the split - so eight games gives us an opportunity to win as many of them as we can and try and be in the top six come the end of the season.”

Critchley dismissed any notion that Rangers’ surprise Scottish Cup exit at home to Queen’s Park last weekend will have much bearing on this fixture. Hearts’ preparations won’t be impacted by what is happening in Glasgow. “Not a lot in truth. Obviously, they'll be looking to put that right. They'll be hurting from that, obviously,” explained the manager.

“If you look at the games prior to that, they were in really good form and winning games and scoring lots of goals. So we're very respectful of the fact that they've got good players and they're a good team, but we're in good form and we've got some good players. I like to think we're a good team so it's got the makings of a really good game.

“My target is just to improve the team and keep improving the players. And the results then, the performances, or the results take care of themselves. We have spoken, there are eight games to go before the split. Our aim now is that we want to be in the top six. We want to finish as high as we possibly can. As quickly as things can go right, things can go wrong, so we're not getting carried away. We haven't achieved anything yet.

“Our concentration has just been on us and how we prepare and how we want to play. That's my main focus. We always watch the opposition, we always watch them play, and then we concentrate on how we're going to play. I have enough to worry about with my players, let alone looking at Rangers all the time.”

Hearts’ resilience and belief has grown since Christmas, contributing to their unbeaten run. They scrapped and fought through 120 minutes in the Scottish Cup against St Mirren on Monday and eventually prevailed after a penalty shootout. Critchley can sense confidence rising gradually within his squad.

“I think it's grown. I think that's the belief that you get from the way you work and the processes that you have,” he explained. “That they believe in each other, but they also believe in the messages, they believe in the training, and they can see then how that can bring them success.

“It's just a collective behaviour or belief in each other. We know that, given certain circumstances in games, we've been able to come through those. Whether we've been winning and we've had to hold on to a victory, or we've come from behind to get the result, we've done it in different ways. That's been really positive for us in the last few weeks.”