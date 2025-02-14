Hearts throwback to Vladimir Romanov with new kit

Hummel strips are returning to Tynecastle

Hearts today confirmed Hummel as their new kit supplier for next season after signing a five-year contract with the Danish sportswear firm. Their unique chevron design is returning to Tynecastle Park this summer to adorn all men’s and women’s strips at both adult and youth levels.

The record-breaking commercial deal is significantly better than Hearts’ current kit agreement with Umbro as they benefit from elite partner status with Hummel and will get bespoke new teamwear. The deal is also a throwback to the early days of the Vladimir Romanov era at the Edinburgh club.

Hearts wore Hummel kit during season 2005/06, reaching the Champions League qualifying rounds and winning the Scottish Cup. It is a kit synonymous with iconic figures like Rudi Skacel, Julien Brellier, Paul Hartley and Craig Gordon. The Russian owner split the Hearts fanbase at times but memories from that period are often fondly recalled by supporters.

Hearts hope their latest Hummel deal can bring further success in Gorgie. “It gives me enormous pleasure to officially welcome Hummel to the Hearts family,” said chief executive, Andrew McKinlay, on the club’s official website. “A familiar face to many Hearts fans, Hummel’s legendary chevrons are synonymous with the likes of Rudi Skacel, Paul Hartley, Craig Gordon and, of course, the Scottish Cup.

“To reignite that relationship as an Elite Partner, and open up an avenue to bespoke kits, warm-up tops, training wear and much more, is extremely exciting. Of course, it should not go unnoticed that this is another record-breaking commercial deal for the club and my thanks goes to our commercial team for all of their hard work and expertise in getting this agreement through to completion.

“My thanks, also, to Neil and the team at Hummel, who have shown a real desire to work with us and bring their world-renowned chevrons back to Tynecastle Park. As the club enters ‘A New Direction’ I’m looking forward to working with Hummel and, like all Hearts supporters, I’m eagerly anticipating a first glimpse at next season’s kits when the time comes.”

Neil Burke, chief executive of Hummel UK, added: “We are incredibly proud to bring Hummel back to Heart of Midlothian after 20 years. Some of the club’s greatest moments were achieved in a Hummel kit, and we’re thrilled to reignite that special connection with the Hearts family.

“This partnership is about more than just supplying kits – it’s about celebrating the club’s rich heritage while embracing a new and ambitious era. We can’t wait to see the players and fans wearing our chevrons once again, and we look forward to working closely with the club to create designs that truly reflect the spirit of Hearts.”