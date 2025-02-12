Hearts set for change as Rangers head to Tynecastle

Sunday’s Premiership meeting is hugely important for both clubs

Several Hearts players are pushing for promotion to the starting line-up for Sunday’s Premiership match against Rangers. Head coach Neil Critchley is preparing to alter his team following Monday’s Scottish Cup penalty-shootout victory over St Mirren, with options in defence, midfield and attack all under consideration.

Key decisions in various positions are to be made as Hearts look to extend an eight-game unbeaten run in all competitions. Victory could propel them into the top half of the league table for the first time this season, whilst Rangers will arrive in Edinburgh smarting from their surprise Scottish Cup defeat against Queen’s Park at Ibrox.

Recent signings Michael Steinwender and Sander Kartum are both firmly in contention for their first Hearts starts after impressing as substitutes at St Mirren. Steinwender replaced centre-back Lewis Neilson when he was forced off with a dead leg early in the second half, and Kartum took over from winger Alan Forrest to add creativity. Critchley said both give him food for thought with their performances.

“Yes, they do. I thought Michael and Sander were excellent,” he told the Edinburgh News. “It's not easy. Sander has only trained for about two and a bit weeks. For Michael to come into a game like that, of that importance, and to play how he played, I thought he played with real assurance and maturity. I thought it was a top performance from him. Sander showed his composure and his quality when he got the ball. I think they're going to make a big difference to us. They're just going to need a bit of time to get up to speed.”

Neilson’s availability or otherwise will influence whether the Austrian Steinwender is pitched into defence beside Jamie McCart against Rangers. Injuries to Frankie Kent, Craig Halkett and Stephen Kingsley leave Critchley short on options in that department.

Norwegian Kartum could replace Forrest on the right of midfield, but Hearts also have a doubt over Cammy Devlin in the centre. He was withdrawn after a head knock at St Mirren and may not be available for Sunday depending on concussion protocol. Kartum could be asked to play centrally if Devlin is sidelined. Alternatively, Critchley could turn to Jorge Grant or Calem Nieuwenhof.

The Australian returned after 11 months out with a hamstring injury and scored a vital 85th-minute equaliser to take Monday’s tie to extra-time. He looked sharp and energetic during a 37-minute cameo appearance and may be considered for a starting berth against Rangers despite the obvious lack of competitive action. Costa Rican Gerald Taylor is also competing with teenager Adam Forrester for the right-back position.

There is plenty for Critchley to ponder. Further forward, James Wilson’s entry as substitute at St Mirren brought fresh energy to complement the more experienced Lawrence Shankland and Elton Kabangu. It remains to be seen which two of those three make Sunday’s line-up. The change from a conventional 4-4-2 formation to a diamond midfield helped incorporate all three latterly against St Mirren, and that is another possibility open to Hearts.

Critchley’s favoured formation at Tynecastle is the traditional 4-4-2 set-up and he will be reluctant to tinker with that too much. However, the diamond midfield allowed Hearts to gain control in Paisley and ultimately led to Nieuwenhof’s equaliser. It is a switch the head coach may consider again if his team needs a goal.

Critchley is wary of the wounded animal following Rangers’ cup exit. “You obviously expect a reaction from them,” he said. “They'll be very disappointed with what happened on Sunday and they will want to be putting that right. We know we're in for a really tough game. They've got quality players. Before the game on Sunday, they were on a really good run, a form, but we're at home and we're in good form. So it’s got to make it into a really good game.”

