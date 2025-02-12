Neil Critchley faces Philippe Clement at Tynecastle this weekend

The Scottish Football Association have confirmed referee and VAR appointments for Sunday’s Premiership match between Hearts and Rangers at Tynecastle Park. The two teams meet for the third time this season with only one goal scored in their previous two meetings.

John Beaton is named referee for this fixture, assisted by Daniel McFarlane and David McGeachie. Steven McLean is the VAR official and he will be assisted by Graeme Leslie.

Beaton has been in charge of four Rangers games so far this season, overseeing the Ibrox club’s 3-0 loss at Celtic in September, the 2-1 defeat at Pittodrie in October, December’s League Cup final loss against Celtic on penalties, plus last month’s 3-3 draw with Hibs at Easter Road.

The 43-year-old has also refereed Hearts on four occasions to date. He was in charge of their 3-1 reverse at Motherwell last August and October’s 3-2 defeat away to Aberdeen. Since then, Hearts have beaten St Johnstone 2-1 and Kilmarnock 3-2 - both at Tynecastle - with Beaton in charge.

Hearts and Rangers drew 0-0 in the opening game of the season in Edinburgh before a 1-0 victory for the hosts at Ibrox in November. Rangers manager Philippe Clement leads his team along the M8 under a fair degree of pressure following last week’s shock Scottish Cup exit against Championship side Queen’s Park. They also trail Celtic by 13 points in the Premiership table.

Hearts coach Neil Critchley, by contrast, is enjoying the finest run of his Tynecastle tenure to date. His team are unbeaten in eight matches and reached the Scottish Cup quarter-finals after beating St Mirren on penalties on Monday evening.

Sunday’s game will be televised live by Sky Sports on their Main Event and Football channels. Kick-off is 12pm and a big crowd is guaranteed in Gorgie.