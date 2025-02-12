Former Hearts and Scotland coach Austin MacPhee takes Portugal national team job

The 45-year-old is to work under Roberto Martinez

Sign up to our Hearts newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austin MacPhee is Portugal’s new assistant coach after accepting an offer to work under national team manager Roberto Martinez. The 45-year-old former Hearts assistant will combine that role with his duties at Aston Villa, where he works as a specialist set-piece coach.

MacPhee left his post as part of Scotland’s coaching staff last September due to his father’s illness and had no plans to return to international football. With family circumstances now different, he has taken the chance to join the Portuguese on a contract which runs until the 2026 World Cup.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He takes over from Anthony Barry, the Englishman who left Portugal to join England’s national coaching stuff under Thomas Tuchel. MacPhee’s first international camp will come next month when Portugal take on Denmark in the Nations League quarter-finals. The loser of that two-legged tie will join Scotland’s World Cup qualifying group later this year.

Born in Kirkcaldy, MacPhee has plenty international coaching experience having worked for UEFA and FIFA, as well as Northern Ireland and Scotland. He will now put that to use in a dual coaching arrangement between Aston Villa and the Portuguese FA.

He spent three and a half years with Hearts between December 2016 and May 2020. He mainly worked as an assistant coach with the Edinburgh club but also stepped in as caretaker manager in 2019.