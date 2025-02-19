Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hearts and Hibs have discovered their times, dates and TV details for their Scottish Cup quarter-final ties.

The Jambos will take on Dundee in their tie that is the only match standing between them and Hampden. Hibs meanwhile must topple the holders and Premiership champions Celtic if they are to make it back to the national stadium.

Neil Critchley’s side will kick the weekend of last eight action off vs Dundee on Friday March 7th, live on Premier Sports. Aberdeen take Queen’s Park on at Pittodrie the following day at 12:30pm on BBC Scotland with Hibs travelling to Celtic on March 9th with a 3PM kick-off. That will also be live on Premier Sports.

It concludes with Livingston against St Johnstone on the Monday night, live via BBC Scotland. Hearts lost to Rangers at the weekend but performances like the one they put in will see them churn out results that could take them to Mount Florida and into the league’s top six.

Critchley said: “I thought we were excellent. We know there's a risk to how we wanted to set up and play because they've got good players. And if your timing's not quite on your press or you make the wrong decisions, then they have the ability, the technical quality to play through you, which they did a couple of times.

“But we defended their moments really well. And off the back of that, when we won the ball, which was numerous times, we then transitioned into the space that they left us and we created lots of opportunities.”

Gray’s side meanwhile drew 0-0 with St Mirren on Sunday. He said: “The clean sheet is a big positive because we pride ourselves on that. It’s a good habit to get into. We were reliant on our goalkeeper, who makes a big save in the second half. And, if you look at Rocky Bushiri getting man of the match, his defensive display was excellent.

“We defended the box reasonably well and we needed to because we were by no means good enough to win the game. I thought it was a really poor game with no real quality. Not at our best, we found a way to not lose.

Scottish Cup quarter-final times and dates

Hearts vs Dundee (19:45, Premier Sports, March 7th)

Aberdeen vs Queen’s Park (12:30, BBC Sport Scotland, March 8th)

Celtic vs Hibs (15:00, Premier Sports, March 9th)

Livingston vs St Johnstone (19:45, BBC Sport Scotland, March 10th)