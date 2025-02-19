The striker is on a hot streak of goals while spending some time away from Hibs.

A Hibs loanee abroad admits he is revelling in new-found form at his adopted club, with the goal trail found.

Dylan Vente signed for Hibs in 2023 from Dutch side Roda JC, who he racked up an impressive goals tally to spark a Scottish Premiership switch. During his first season at Easter Road, the striker did feature regularly, and overall has scored 11 in 43 matches. A loan move was sanctioned in the summer transfer window that saw him heading back to Holland with PEC Zwolle for the season.

Vente is now hitting top form in the back end of the campaign. He scored again at the weekend as his side drew 1-1 with Heerenveen. Pec Zwolle are 13th in the Eredivisie and are comfortably above the relegation drop zone places which has been inspired by the Hibs loanee’s seven goals in as many league clashes.

Overall, it’s 11 goals in 23 games closer to home but a lack of three points was on his mind at the weekend. Vente told ESPN: “Yes, it's been going well lately. The last period it's been going well now with the goals. We had a moment, a period when it was a bit less. I am now well aware of the goals.

“So I am happy with that. That is another bright spot. In the end I am of course happy I scored. I myself thought that we did not play really well. The pitch, I have to say. That should not be an excuse, but there are two teams that want to play football.

“At one point I felt like I was in a fight. Or I was in the middle of a fight. In the end you do get a point, as I said. But in terms of football it was pretty good from both sides. So yes, it was a difficult afternoon. In the end it didn't result in three points. So that's a shame.”