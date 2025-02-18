There were two major talking points in Hibs’ goalless draw at Premiership rivals St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.

Michael Stewart has accused referee Ross Hardie of ‘losing the plot’ during the second-half of Hibs’ goalless draw at St Mirren on Sunday afternoon.

After a largely uneventful first hour at the SMISA Stadium, Hardie moved into centre stage when he controversially awarded a penalty to Hibs after ruling that a Warren O’Hora header had struck the arm of Buddies star Killian Phillips. Replays of the incident showed the ball had clearly struck the midfielder on the head and the decision was correctly overturned. After showing a yellow card to Hibs debutant Alasana Manneh just a minute after he had replaced Hyeok-kyu Kwon, Hardie then opted to show a second yellow card to the midfielder with just five minutes remaining for a foul on Phillips that left David Gray’s men to see out of the game with ten men.

Former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Stewart defended Hardie’s performance for the first out of Sunday’s game - but believes the decisions to award the penalty and dismiss Manneh show that the official ‘started to crumble’ under pressure from the home support.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “This is going back to the entertainment I was getting in front of me from the crowd, I actually thought the ref was alright for about the first hour - and then, the home crowd were going mental at the ref. I’ve got to be honest, for a lot of the decisions, I was thinking they haven’t really got a lot to complain about. I genuinely think the ref started to crumble from the pressure of the fans because the last half-hour or so, he lost the plot.

“The penalty kick he gave, I think it was Killian Phillips, his arms weren’t even near it. I’m not divulging trade secrets here but VAR were saying to the ref, ‘just to confirm, what’s your decision?’. Here’s the interesting thing, and I’ve spoken about this a few times, the second yellow card, unfortunately, we don’t have a situation where VAR can look at second yellow cards and I think we should. We have got ourselves into a situation this season where, too often, the decision is made, and then VAR are looking for something in the incident to back up what’s been given and I’m not sure if VAR looked at that second decision, if they would have quashed it.”

Hibs boss Gray also insisted January signing Manneh was unfortunate to be dismissed less than 20 minutes into his debut and defended the midfielder’s challenge that earned his a second yellow card.

“I don't think it's a red card,” he said. “Certainly, the second yellow. I don't think it's a second yellow. I can understand the first one because it's a foul. He's just came on the pitch; it's a bit of a mistimed tackle. It was only his first action in the game, and he'd been on the pitch ten seconds or something so that was disappointing.

“But the second one's certainly not a yellow card. I think he just competes, jumps for the ball, doesn't catch him by his elbow. You can't jump without using your arms, especially against someone who's six inches bigger than you, trying to get up to compete. I think a foul would have been just enough because he doesn't actually win the ball. So that would have been fine.”

Hibs are back in action on Saturday when they host current league leaders and title favourites Celtic at Easter Road.

