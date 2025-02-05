Hibs continued their fine form with a win against Aberdeen and eyeing a place in European competition.

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Michael Stewart believes Hibs are ‘right in the hunt’ for a place in Europe - despite having ‘real issues’ within their defence.

David Gray’s side have moved on from their early-season struggles and have embarked on a nine-game unbeaten run to catapult themselves up the Premiership table. Their latest win came on Saturday as on-loan Sunderland midfielder Nectarios Triantis and Nicky Cadden both found the net in a 2-0 home victory against Aberdeen to ensure their side are now sat within striking distance of the top four. Only current leaders and title favourites Celtic have collected more points over the last ten games and there is a distinct possibility Hibs could end the season in third place in the table if they can continue to build on the momentum gathered over the last two months.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although he admitted Gray’s side are ‘riding the crest of a wave at the moment’ and are one of the main contenders for a European spot, former Hibs and Hearts midfielder Stewart believes there are some issues within their backline that could and should have been resolved during the January transfer window.

He told the Scottish Football Social Club: “The confidence is sky high, it really is and credit to them, and I’ve said this god knows how many times now, when I look at the team as a whole, I still see real issues. I don’t think the goalkeeper is good enough and I don’t think the defence is good enough. But they are riding the crest of a wave and they’ve got some really good components that have kicked in.

“Nicky Cadden is the obvious one. His delivery, his ability to come in with goals as well, he’s been a huge factor for Hibs. But then you look at Martin Boyle up top has kicked into form and is doing a great job. I’m surprised they have not done more business in January because I thought they were doing to have to plug those gaps at the back - but they have not. David Gray has done an incredible job to be able to get them on the cusp of the top six and going and challenging for the European spots. They are right in the hunt for third spot, no question about it.”

Hibs take a break from their push for a European spot in the Premiership when they visit Scott Brown’s Ayr United in the fifth round of the Scottish Cup on Friday night.