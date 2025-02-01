From 28 points to two, gap between Aberdeen and Hibs reflects changing fortunes for both teams

An experience so serenely enjoyable that not even VAR could ruin it. There’s something to be said for the no fuss, no drama, no danger approach that saw Hibs ease past Aberdeen without really hitting top gear.

All that was required of David Gray’s men this afternoon was a degree of competence, professionalism and pride in keeping with their proud record of seven wins and three draws in their last 10 games. And, of course, a clean sheet will have felt satisfying for the defenders and goalkeeper Jordan Smith.

Going too VAR

The only time the Dons looked like finding a way back into the game, in fact, was when video assistant referee Kevin Clancy instructed match referee Don Roberston to take a second look at a potential handball by Hibs defender Rocky Bushiri inside his own penalty box. If you haven’t seen it, well, nobody can take anything for granted these days – but there really should have been ZERO chance of any official penalising Bushiri for that particular ‘offence.’

Hibs gaffer Gray, able to view these events in almost real time via the screens to be found in every good technical area these days, praised Robertson for not blinking in the face of inevitable pressure as he watched a couple of replays, saying: “Yeah, I think all the praise has to go to Don, the referee, to be really strong in that moment.

“I'm very surprised he was even asked to go to the monitor, to be honest, for looking at things like that. I think the VAR has to be brought in to try and make sure we get decisions right. So full credit goes to the referee for, in my opinion, coming up with the right decision.

“And I don't believe he should have been asked to go in the first place. But all the credit goes to Don in that situation for being strong in his decision.”

Dons in a dead-stick tailspin

That Jimmy Thelin’s men were denied even that unlikely lifeline was probably a fair reflection of where Aberdeen are that moment. A million miles from the heights scaled during those heady early days of the campaign.

The former ‘title contenders’ were not quite as open as they have been at times during a 14-game – that’s FOURTEEN – winless run. Partly because, at times, they seemed to be playing with a back six as their wingers joined in with a very narrow flat four to create a heavily-defended final line of defence.

Gray isn’t getting carried away by a second straight defeat of a Dons side seemingly unable to escape a downward spiral, quickly correcting himself after saying he was delighted by the result AND performance by adding: “Sorry, delighted with the result. The performance wasn’t at our best.

“Defensively, we’ve been excellent. But there’s still a lot of improving for the group to do.”

As much as any stat involving the closing of a 28-point gap to just two, that says plenty about how far Hibs have come. They’ve just seen off a team who looked unstoppable at the start of the season – yet feel like there’s much more to come.

David, David Gray

Even during the difficult times this season, plenty of Hibs fans could still be heard singing the name of their gaffer. A guy whose history with the club was always going to afford him a little extra leeway in his first weeks as a manager.

Asked about being serenaded late in this game by a majority of those inside Easter Road, the Scottish Cup-winning captain said simply: “Listen, I've said it many times, it's the players that deserve all the credit. They're the ones that have to go over the white line and deliver performances, especially during difficult times. So I'm delighted for the players.

“I'm delighted for the fans as well because, you know, they've been through a tough time, not just this season, but many highs, many lows. I've been here for 10 years. I know exactly what it's like.

“But especially this season, how we started, they really stuck with us, stuck behind us. And we're going to need them right to the very end of the season to make sure that they keep getting us over the line.

“I know they will, to be honest. I look forward to seeing them again down at Air United next Friday night to give us a good chance to make sure we get into the next round of the Cup.”

