Home side move to within two points of early league leaders as Youan future remains unresolved

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray is preparing for a potentially manic 48 hours before the January transfer window slams shut. And the gaffer - who says Elie Youan is still a Hibs player “for the moment” - admitted that “anything can happen” between now and Monday night’s deadline.

Gray, speaking after his team had moved to within two points of early league leaders Aberdeen with a comfortable 2-0 win at Easter Road, expressed pride in his players for turning their season around and climbing to fifth in the table with a 10-game undefeated run. The former Scottish Cup-winnning skipper insisted he’d never lost faith in the group, even as they bumped along at the foot of the table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Turning his attention to off-field matters as he was asked about the possibility of Youan – subject to a rejected bid from Blackburn Rovers last week – might leave the club, Gray said: “Well, right now, you know, you say there's not long to go, there's 48 hours or so. But a lot can happen in these 48 hours.

“You know, nothing can happen for three weeks. And then all of a sudden, the last week, the last day, the window, anything can happen.

“We just need to make sure we are prepared. We've been really proactive.

“And we're always looking to try and, if something can come up to make the squad better, or if something comes up that, you know, we've got a lot of good players that will attract attention as well. So we need to be always ready to react.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But at this moment in time, Elie's still a Hibs player. And I'm obviously still staying focused and making sure that we're still moving forward because we want to end the window as strong as we can. And right now, that's where we are.”

Hailing his team’s resurgence and tracing it all the way back to Aberdeen’s previous visit to Easter Road, a pulsating 3-3 draw that saw Rocky Bushiri score a dramatic late equaliser back in November, Gray said: “The least we played Aberdeen here, that was the turning point in our season, clearly. From 30 seconds to go in the game, I think the live scoreboard had 28 points of a difference between us and Aberdeen.

“We obviously get the point in the last minute, which makes it 26 or so. And then, whatever it is, 11 or 12 games later, we're only two points behind them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So that was the challenge to the players today, to make sure that our run continued today and didn't end at this point, because that was such a turning point the last time in the season. And to make sure that Aberdeen didn't turn it in their favour today. So full credit to the boys, they fully deserve it, and I'm delighted for them.

“It's easy to say when you look back, the belief I always had in the group. The togetherness I've seen every single day on the training ground.

“I always believed, given the time, we would turn it round, and I think the players deserve all the credit for that, for sticking together during real tough times.”

Asked if he was going to instruct Nicky Cadden to keep wearing the protective mask needed after a recent nose break, given the quality of his header to put Hibs 2-0 up after Nectar Triantis had opened the scoring, Gray joked: “I think it came off the mask. I think that's why I went in!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“No, obviously, I don't think it can be easy playing with something like that on your face. He's obviously wearing it every day in training, so trying to adjust to that. But it doesn't seem to be affecting him too much, which is great.

“And also just delighted to see the ball hit the back of the net in that moment. It's something that the way we play at the moment, you know, we do get a lot of balls into the box.

“And we'd always want to encourage both wingbacks to try and get in there. If one's crossing it, can the other one get in the box? And I think we're doing that really well at the moment.”