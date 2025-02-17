Gray’s men on 12-game undefeated run since December loss to Hoops

Hibs are backing themselves to bring champions Celtic crashing down to earth after their Champions League adventures, according to defender Warren O’Hora. And the Irishman says Brendan Rodgers will be facing a team transformed when they run out at Easter Road for Saturday’s lunchtime kick-off.

Hibs have already lost three times to the league leaders, twice on Scottish Premiership business and once in the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup. David Gray’s men have also been drawn to face the Hoops away in the Scottish Cup quarter-finals.

Celtic are the last team to beat Hibs in any competition, with the Edinburgh side putting together a 12-game undefeated run since playing well – and creating chances – in a 3-0 loss at Celtic Park back in early December. O’Hora says the performance in that game, and the strides taken since, will give the home side confidence as they welcome the strongest team in Scotland.

“I can't believe it's the same season,” said the former MK Dons stopper. “That game at Celtic Park feels so long ago. We'll definitely look back and see where we went wrong - and what went well for us.

“We need to back ourselves. We definitely will, especially at Easter Road. We'll look after ourselves.

“We'll work this week and prepare for the opponent on Saturday. It's definitely a game for us to look forward to.”

Admitting that playing well and STILL losing 3-0 to Celtic was a reminder of the challenge confronting them, O’Hora said: “Definitely, but there's been games where we haven't played so well and won. Football can change very quickly.

“It's about moments. Like you said, I thought we played very well on that day. We were 3-0 down at the end of it.

“It's definitely something that we want to rectify. We'll have a good go, 100 per cent. We'll back ourselves. There's no doubt about it.”

Yesterday’s grim nil-nil draw against St Mirren in Paisley was memorable only for Alasana Manneh’s quickfire red card on his Hibs debut. But a third straight clean sheet shouldn’t be overlooked.

“We’re quite proud of that record and hopefully we can keep it going,” said O’Hora, the defender adding: “Yeah, definitely. We've definitely played a lot better and lost this season.

“To get another clean sheet is obviously something we'll take from the game. There's no doubt about it. There's obviously points to improve.

“We do that in every game. We'll work hard this week for the next game and look back on what we can improve on.

“Like you said, I think that’s four out of five, our third clean sheet in a row and unbeaten in 12. That little run is still going for us. We just keep chipping away and putting points on the board.

“I wouldn't say it was nice to watch. It's one of those games where the pitch is tight and it's a bit bobbly. You're a bit on edge starting the game and things like that. It's a tough place to go, there's no doubt about it.

“We went there first game of the season, and it didn't go our way. It's another point on the board for us to get where we want to get to.

“When we went down to 10 men, me personally, I think: ‘Don’t lose.’ Obviously, we don't go into a game thinking we'll take a point and go home. That was never the thought process going into the game.

“But then you go down to 10 men. As me, as a centre-back, I'm thinking don't concede late, don't give them anything. There's no risks.”