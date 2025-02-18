The Hibs player recently had a meeting with an international manager as he seeks a major honour.

A Hibs player has been told to maintain his performance levels with an international boss watching on.

David Gray’s side are enjoying a lengthy unbeaten run in the Premiership and it has catapulted them into the equation for European football next season. Kwon has been part of the group, signing on loan from Celtic at the start of the season.

He is vying with the likes of Josh Campbell, new signing Alasana Manneh, Joe Newell, Nectar Triantis and more for a place in the team. Kwon will also have an eye on featuring for South Korea and their manager has made a stop-off in Europe to have a conversation with him.

South Korean boss Hong Myung-bo made a scheduled trip to meet with his European-based players earlier this month. He has revealed that he went to Scotland to speak with his South Korean-based players, including Hibs’ Celtic loanee.

Yang, who also plays for the Premiership champions, was another that had some conversations with the international boss. He hasn't played for the nation in over a year but does have a trio of caps while Kwon was called up for a World Cup qualifier against Iraq last year, but is yet to make a full debut.

Hong said: “My trip to Europe was very beneficial. Accompanied by my coaches Park Geon-ha, Kim Dong-jin, and Kim Jin-gyu, we watched games in Scotland, England, Germany, Netherlands and Belgium.

“We met with Yang Hyun-jun at Celtic and Kwon Hyuk-gyu at Hibernian, along with several other European-based players. All the European players are working hard and we need to continue to observe them."

Gray said of the midfielder earlier this season: “He is a really good athlete, covers the ground well and someone I was very impressed with when he was at St Mirren last season, I spoke to a number of people about him and they had glowing references for him and I’ve seen that for myself straight away.”