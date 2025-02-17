It was a somewhat underwhelming weekend for Hearts and Hibs as both Edinburgh rivals failed to pick up maximum points from their fixtures on Sunday afternoon.

For Hearts, a home clash with Rangers offered an opportunity to increase the pressure on Philippe Clement and boost their hopes of qualifying for Europe this season. However, two own-goals from Jamie McCart and a Vaclav Cerny effort gave the visitors all three points at Tynecastle and ensured a Michael Steinwender header went without reward.

Just hours later, Hibs were unable to continue their impressive run of form with a win at St Mirren - although David Gray’s men do remain unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions after battling to a goalless draw at the SMISA Stadium.

Both Hearts and Hibs will hope to remain in the battle for Europe throughout the remainder of the season as the nerves fray and the temperatures rise throughout the final months of the campaign. Every decision will be crucial as the match officials and the use of VAR could play a major role in determining where both clubs sit in the table when the final whistle is blown on the season.

But how have both clubs fared when it comes to being awarded penalties and how do they compare to their Premiership rivals?

Your next Premiership read: Pundits agree on controversial Hibs sending off and Hearts deemed unfortunate after 'ridiculous' call vs Rangers