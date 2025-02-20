Return of Jota gives Rodgers options - and Gray fresh headaches

Hibs boss David Gray knows Celtic counterpart Brendan Rodgers will turn up at Easter Road armed to the teeth with attacking weapons for Saturday’s lunchtime showdown. And he’s identified one “incredible” talent as the most likely source of perpetual threat.

Gray, adamant that a Hibs side on a 12-game unbeaten run should be going all-out for victory against the league leaders and reigning champions, understands that Rodgers has opportunities to shake up his starting XI after the midweek heartbreak of their Champions League exit in Munich. The Hoops boss giving Daizen Maeda the afternoon off would NOT be the worst news for the guys in the home technical area …

Former right back Gray, laughing when asked if he’d go tight, drop off or send for reinforcements if asked to stop Maeda back in his own playing days, said: “All of the above, probably, at the same time! I say he's one of the players that, even watching him against Bayern, he played through the middle, he’s incredible, his energy with and without the ball.

“It's incredible when you think about. Regardless of what it says on the clock, you wouldn't really know what minute the game is by watching him; it could be the first 30 seconds or well into injury time.

“You'd just see how he acts, and he doesn't seem to tire. That’s credit to him for his fitness but also his ability.”

Scorer of two goals at Celtic Park as Hibs went down 3-1 in the Viaplay Cup quarter-final back in August, Maeda lined up at centre forward in the injury-time loss to Bayern, having been used as a substitute in last weekend’s home win over Dundee United. Rodgers has a number of other options available, with the January return of fan favourite Jota in an £8 million deal adding more variety to the front three.

“Maeda’s just one of four or five wingers that they could play that are very, very good, so they’ve got threat whoever he plays,” said Gray. “You’ve got Jota, you've got Maeda who could play there, you've got Yang, Kuhn, all the different wingers there that can cause you problems, and all cause you different problems at different times.

“Maeda's obviously a threat with his running power and pace, and the timing of his runs. Obviously, Jota's more a dribbler, with all the things that he can do with that.

“So there are different challenges; Celtic always cause you different challenges. But that’s one of the reasons why this is a real good game for the players to look forward to.”

Pitch perfect surface

The one bonus for Hibs this weekend will be playing on a decent surface. After the misery of Sunday’s grim goalless draw against St Mirren in Paisley, a return to Easter Road brings more than just the advantage of a home crowd.

Gray has some sympathy for clubs struggling to maintain a decent natural playing surface in a harsh Scottish winter, saying: “If you speak to the managers at those clubs, they all feel the same. Like we were up at Ross County, I spoke to Don Cowie about it – it’s not as if Don’s out there with the tractor digging it up!

“He doesn't want that kind of surface. But I think they were also really unfortunate with the weather they had within that couple of week period where it was absolutely sodden, one day the ball couldn't bounce because there was so much water on the pitch, then it freezes straight away.

“Then I think the Celtic game was a wee bit frost on the top. That kills the grass underneath. It’s not as if we've got the weather to make the grass grow again at this time of year.

“We should all be working to make the pitches as good as possible. When I think back to the challenges Dundee had last year obviously, very public, their pitch is brilliant this year.

“I don't believe anybody wants their surface not to be good, as much as there's some games you prefer not to be as good as others I suppose! I think everyone should have grass pitches, but good ones. That's tricky.”