Gaffer says players AND fans deserved every second of musical love-in

Sign up to our Hibs football newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hibs boss David Gray believes late chairman Ron Gordon was “looking down” on his team as they marked the second anniversary of his passing with a famous win over Celtic – and a stirring post-match rendition of the club anthem. Easter Road echoed to the strains of Sunshine on Leith as fans and players celebrated a dramatic 2-1 victory over the reigning champions and Scottish Premiership leaders.

Gray, experiencing a musical love-in reserved for special occasions and big victories as a manager for the first team, said his players had earned the adulation of supporters, declaring: “I think they fully did deserve it. I think the fans deserve it as well, because the atmosphere right from the start of the game was really important.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Especially when you think back to how we started the games previously, finding ourselves a goal down within five minutes against Celtic. So I think that was a big part of it.

“As you say, there are these special moments that you can have as players and fans and the connection that's there at the minute. You can really feel it every single time you take the field at the moment.

“I've been very fortunate as a player to stand there and feel that on the pitch. Obviously, first time as a manager which I'm delighted for, but I've always said to the players that it's a real special moment that it's hard to get in this football club.

“But when you do come around you need to cherish it because it's so special. I think then when you think back to how important that result was, and performance was.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's then fitting as well that two years since Ron passed, you've seen the boards today celebrating his life. That's certainly something that he would be really proud of today looking down - and we needed that today as well. So I'm delighted for absolutely everyone involved.”

Reflecting on a team performance that saw Josh Campbell bag two goals and striker Kieron Bowie rag doll the Celtic defence on his first start for the club, Gray said: “I thought we were more excellent, outstanding actually, to be honest, is probably the word I would use. Purely because before the game I spoke a lot about we needed every player to be absolutely at the top of their game.

“We needed every player to give absolutely everything and give the amount of energy that goes into that. And to buy into what we're trying to do from a game plan point of view.

“I'm delighted for them; they got out of the game what they deserved from the amount of effort they put into it. And every single one of them to a man who was outstanding on the day, which we needed to beat a very good Celtic team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Josh was excellent. He's had a real good season; he's in a good run of form at the moment. He obviously came out of the team during a difficult period but since he's come back in, he's contributed not just his goals today but his level of performance in recent weeks.”

Asked if this was the best performance of his time as manager, Gray said: “I think defensively from an organisation point of view - and obviously playing against a real top side. This is a side that went over to the Champions League in Germany and were excellent on the night.

“The result today, the attitude of the players, everything that goes into it, all the praise goes towards the players for their efforts. It's a true reflection on us sticking together during difficult times and really moving forward and I think that's where we are right now.”