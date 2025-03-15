He is thriving out on loan away from Hearts and has wowed the pundits in a new position at Raith Rovers.

A Hearts loanee has turned the heads of pundits as he enjoys life in a new role out on loan.

Finlay Pollock left the Jambos for Raith Rovers to build senior experience. Traditionally a creative midfielder, it’s been a turbulent season in Kirkcaldy with Barry Robson their third permanent boss, and CEO Andy Barrowman has recently departed. That hasn’t stopped the Hearts loanee thriving though.

Moved into a striker role, he has netted five goals in his last nine games, his latest being the opener in a 2-0 Fife derby win against Dunfermline Athletic. The game was live on BBC Scotland, with Michael Stewart one of the pundits to pile praise on Pollock as his adopted side continued to push for promotion play-off territory in the Championship.

Punditry praise

The former Hearts and Hibs midfielder said upon his goal: “He has been the bright spark in the game so far. He’s been grafting away up top. Good composure. Round the goalkeeper, doesn’t panic and just slides it into the net.”

Scotland hero James McFadden also liked what he was watching. He said: “Finlay Pollock up front has been a constant menace. Running channels, putting defenders under pressure, when the ball’s in the air making sure he’s competing. Really running them ragged.”

Ex-Scotland and Glasgow City star Leeann Crichton added: “We thoroughly enjoyed the performance after that first 45 minutes. I think just putting yourself about up top and those raw attributes. I know it's been able to run and stretch a back line. Just tormented Dunfermline the whole night I think his attributes and the fact that Barry Robson has looked to try and convert him from that winger into a striker, it is just now adding goals.

“it's not been something that he's had you know in his game consistently. It becomes different when you become that focal point and that central striker. He had everything in his game. Certainly, he's going to be a bright prospect for the future no doubt when he returns to Hearts as well.”

Self-assessment

On the performance and loan ambitions, Pollock said: “Really pleased. I think as a team we prepared well all week for this. We had a couple of days off at the start of the week which allowed us to rest and recover. So I think coming into this game the boys were feeling fresh. We worked our socks off so I think it's three points that we all deserve.

“It's been different coming in here. I've had a manager in Neil Collins at the start and then the new gaffer Barry Robson came in. I sort of switched roles when he came in to striker. It was something I wasn't really familiar with coming in. They really helped me in the training grounds adapt to that new position and I'm starting to find my feet and score a few goals from it. So I'm really enjoying it.

“Before I came on loan here I knew how well Raith Rovers had done last season. And you know, that's sort of just one thing that we need to keep trying to push on. Chase Partick Thistle and try and get in that playoff squad. We're more than capable of doing it. We just need to be trying to be more consistent and hopefully with that consistency the results can come.”