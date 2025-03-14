A key decision was made by the Hearts forward who is now in the Scotland squad.

A rising talent at Hearts and now part of the senior Scotland squad, James Wilson has somehow found time for maths lessons in a week beyond his wildest dreams.

The teenager Jambos forward has been called into Steve Clarke’s ranks ahead of Nations League play-off matches with Greece this month. Wilson has established himself as a key Hearts player and now 18, he fulfils the potential those in the club’s academy set-up knew he had.

Still at school, there was plenty of English interest in Wilson before going pro at Hearts. He reckons that decision has helped pave the way to moments like a goal at Easter Road against Hibs and this Scotland call.

Resisting admiring glances

Wilson said: "Yeah, I mean, you look where I'm at now. I think if I went down south at that age group, I'd maybe still be playing 18s football. Maybe not. I don't know. But I'm really happy where I'm at now, I guess, is the way of looking at it. I just enjoy playing football.

"I'm going to go there, just try and be as confident as I can and work as hard as I can and see where it gets me, I guess. It's a big task. You see where these guys are playing, the level they're playing at and just looking forward to being around that.

“I think my aims were at the start of the season, I'd played three times the season before, so trying to just get consistently more in the first-team squad and then seeing how many times I could get on the pitch was really probably the aims at the start of the season. The fact you're telling me now that I've got a call for Scotland, that wasn't on the plans, but yeah, I mean, I'm just taking it my stride."

Emotion runs high

Running out onto the pitch in either match against Greece could see Wilson become the youngest Scotland player of all time, a stat the Hearts forward can hardly believe, as he prepares for the Jambos clash in the Premiership against Ross County. On the reaction to getting the national call and youngest player potential, Wilson said: “I've heard about that. It's crazy.

"I couldn't believe it when someone told me. Yeah, it's just crazy. I know it's not something, like you said, it wasn't something I was expecting to happen this season. So hopefully I get the chance, but I'll just work as hard as I can while I'm there and see where it gets me.

“The gaffer told me before training and then I had to keep that quiet. So I went into breakfast, I was basically just stunned, I didn't say a word. And then the squad came out while we were training. So after training, got the congratulations, which was nice. it's crazy. I've said before, everyone tells you in football how quickly it can change.

"I made my debut almost a year ago, just a bit longer, and now being called up, so yeah, it does change really quickly. I'm excited for it. I was sitting waiting for the 21s squad to come out and yeah, when I found out it was just buzzing. I was surprised. I wasn't expecting it. Just looking forward to the camp, going to try and do as well as I can.”

Boss Neil Critchley said on the young Jambo: “Talent needs opportunity and you need to be at the right club in the right place to get that opportunity. I'd like to think I'm a believer in youth because of my background and giving youth opportunity – if they're good enough, which James obviously clearly is.

"So sometimes they have to be in the right environment with the right coach at the right time. Otherwise people can get lost, they can and I've experienced that myself and I've seen that myself. So James is in a good place at the moment, he's in a good spot, but it's mostly down to him and his performances and the way he's played. If he hadn't have played as well as he has done, then this opportunity wouldn't be there for him.”