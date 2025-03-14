One is being assessed ahead of the Premiership clash and another has returned to training this week.

Neil Critchley has provided a positive update on a pair of injured Hearts players ahead of the match against Ross County.

The Jambos head into the game just outside the top six and a win over the Staggies could move them into that top bracket of the Premiership table. After facing off against former midfielder Don Cowie’s side, they then face Celtic, Dundee United and a possibly critical clash against current sixth-placed club Motherwell before the split.

Jamie McCart missed last week’s Scottish Cup win over Dundee with injury. Cammy Devlin also missed the match as he continues to fight back from a head knock which has kept him out since a league win over Dundee in early February.

Critchley verdict

Jambos head coach Critchley says both players are in contention to be involved vs County but are still being assessed ahead of it. Providing an injury update, Critchley said: "We have to make a decision on whether we think Jamie McCart will be fit and available.

"Cammy Devlin has trained all week. So, again, we just have to make a decision on whether he's done enough training this week, having missed about four weeks, to see if he's going to come back into the squad. Other than that, everyone else has come through the game [against Dundee] OK and other than Stephen Kingsley, Halks [Craig Halkett], Frankie Kent and Aiden Denholm, who are all back out on the pitch and at various stages of their rehab, getting closer. Everyone else is good to go.

"It's been really good to have Cammy back. He's an infectious character, he's bright and lively every day, he's enthusiastic. And he's got a voice: he's got a presence on the training pitch. So it's always great to have those types of people around, those are the type of people you want in your squad. It's been a boost for him and a boost for us to have him back this week."