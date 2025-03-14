An announcement has been made that Hearts fans will be able to get involved with when it comes to the sporting director.

Hearts fans are set to find out more about Jamestown Analytics as sporting director Graeme Jones prepares for fronting up questions.

Since taking over from Joe Savage in November after time at the Scottish FA, Jones has not spoken publicly. Fans will now get their chance to put their questions to the sporting director as he talks his career and role at Tynecastle, as part of The Foundation of Hearts’ latest 90 minutes series in April.

Jones will talk on a number of topics after nine years at Hampden with his role noted as one that will "oversee all aspects of the club’s football department, leading on performance, recruitment, academy and supporting both men’s and women’s team footballing matters".

Hearts questions to be answered

A partnership with Jamestown Analytics is mentioned in the announcement as one of the topics that will be addressed. The data specialists have a partnership with the club and now supporters will be able to here first hand how this works and how Hearts stand to benefit from it. Jones was in Gorgie during the winter transfer window as Jamie McCart, Elton Kabangu, Michael Steinwender, Sander Kartum and Harry Milne.

An announcement from the Foundation of Hearts reads: “The Foundation of Hearts Presents 90 Minutes with: Graeme Jones. In the return of our popular '90 Minutes' series, held in the Gorgie Suite on Thursday 17th April, we will focus on the Heart of Midlothian Sporting Director, Graeme Jones, conducting his first interview with fans in attendance on stage at Tynecaste Park. HeartsTV broadcast host and commentator, Robert Borthwick, will host the evening.

“Graeme will go through his career to date, his new role at the club and give an inside look to how Jamestown Analytics works, bringing pledgers fully up to speed with Hearts' gamechanging new recruitment process. Tickets will be available free of charge this Monday at 10am, and they're sure to go quickly so don't miss out!

“Please note this event will be for current Foundation of Hearts pledgers only, tickets and names will be checked on arrival.”