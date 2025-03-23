Scotland's all time leading goalscorers and where Hibs hero John McGinn ranks ahead of Greece clash

By Mark Carruthers
Published 23rd Mar 2025, 13:53 BST
Updated 23rd Mar 2025, 13:54 BST

Where does former Hibs man John McGinn sit in a list of Scotland's all-time record goalscorers?

John McGinn has come a long way since he joined Hibs from St Mirren during the summer of 2015.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Easter Road and was part of the side that saw off Rangers to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016 before winning the Championship and earning promotion back into the Premiership just 12 months later. His reward was a move to Aston Villa and the all-action midfielder has never looked back after impressing over a number of seasons for the English Premier League club.

However, McGinn has also impressed for Scotland over the last decade and has found the net on 20 occasions ahead of the second leg of their Nations League play-off with Greece - but where does that rank the former Hibs man in a list of the Tartan Army’s all-time record goalscorers?

His first international goal came in a 2-1 win against Wales at Hampden Park, and ended his Scotland career with a record of a goal every 228 minutes.

1. 14 goals: Mo Johnston

McFadden produced two of the most iconic moments in recent Scottish football history - and he was a regular goalscorer for the national side.

2. 15 goals: James McFadden

The former Rangers stalwart netted 15 goals in just 11 caps between 1899 and 1911.

3. 15 goals: Robert Hamilton

The striker provided some memorable moments for Scotland during a 12-year stint in the senior setup.

4. 18 goals: Kenny Miller

