John McGinn has come a long way since he joined Hibs from St Mirren during the summer of 2015.

He enjoyed a successful spell at Easter Road and was part of the side that saw off Rangers to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016 before winning the Championship and earning promotion back into the Premiership just 12 months later. His reward was a move to Aston Villa and the all-action midfielder has never looked back after impressing over a number of seasons for the English Premier League club.

However, McGinn has also impressed for Scotland over the last decade and has found the net on 20 occasions ahead of the second leg of their Nations League play-off with Greece - but where does that rank the former Hibs man in a list of the Tartan Army’s all-time record goalscorers?

14 goals: Mo Johnston His first international goal came in a 2-1 win against Wales at Hampden Park, and ended his Scotland career with a record of a goal every 228 minutes.

15 goals: James McFadden McFadden produced two of the most iconic moments in recent Scottish football history - and he was a regular goalscorer for the national side.

15 goals: Robert Hamilton The former Rangers stalwart netted 15 goals in just 11 caps between 1899 and 1911.

18 goals: Kenny Miller The striker provided some memorable moments for Scotland during a 12-year stint in the senior setup.