Hearts and Hibs prospects star as new look Scotland under 21 get off to winning start

Celtic starlet Jude Bonnar scored on debut while Kilmarnock’s Bobby Wales also netted with players from both Edinburgh clubs featuring.

Players from Hearts and Hibs made their Scotland under 21 debut on Friday night as Scot Gemmill’s new look side got off to a winning start against the Republic of Ireland.

Celtic starlet Jude Bonnar scored on debut while Kilmarnock’s Bobby Wales also netted in the friendly victory at the Pinatar Arena in Spain. Dundee United stopper Ruaridh Adams, currently on loan at Kelty Hearts and also making his under 21s debut, ensured a clean sheet for his side when he saved a late penalty from Nottingham Forrest striker Joe Gardiner.

In total, 11 players earned their first caps for the team in this new cycle of talent for what will hopefully be the next generation of senior call-ups. Scotland under 21s are back in action on Tuesday when they face Iceland in another preparation match.

Hibs goalkeeper Murray Johnson, currently on loan at Queen of the South, made his Scotland under 21 debut in the starting XI that lined up against Republic of Ireland. He was joined by Hearts counterpart Adam Forrester who was also earning his first cap for the side at right back.

The other debutants in the starting XI were Manchester City attacker Emilio Lawrence, Celtic defender Colby Donaldson and Dundee defender Luke Graham who is currently on loan at Falkirk in the SPFL Championship. They were joined in the starting XI by Matthew Anderson, Adedire Mebude, Bobby Wales, Daniel Kelly, David Watson and Jeremiah Chilokoa-Mullen.

Ruaridh Adams replaced Johnson and would go on to save the late penalty. The other players featuring on the bench were Cameron Bragg, Charlie McArthur, Jude Bonnar, Bailey Rice, Dylan Smith, Sam Cleall-Harding, Ryan One and Ewan Wilson.

One disappointing note from the match was that Emilio Lawrence, who had been impressive during the match, was forced off the pitch injured in the second half. The extent of the issue is unclear but the Manchester City starlet seems unlikely to feature in Tuesday’s match against Iceland.

How Hearts and Hibs international youth stars earned their place

Adam Forrester has been a regular of the Hearts senior team this season making 25 appearances across all competitions. He was handed his debut by interim head coach Liam Fox, his then coach at B Team level, and continued to be a part of the first team after Neil Critchley’s arrival.

The 19-year old has featured in the Scottish Premiership and in the UEFA Europa Conference League. He started for the Jambos in their last match before the international break against Ross County and this breakthrough season for the full-back has now continued with his Scotland under 21 debut.

Hibs keeper Murray Johnson started the 2024/25 season on loan at Airdrieonians in the SPFL Championship where he made 13 appearances as the Diamonds struggled for form and battled against relegation. He was recalled and then sent out to Queen of the South in League One but has yet to feature for the Doonhammers.