Hearts have confirmed ticket details for their Scottish Cup semi final with Aberdeen including which stands at Hampden Park they will occupy.

Hearts have confirmed all the important information for supporters regarding tickets for their upcoming Scottish Cup semi final against Aberdeen.

As well as the cost of a brief for adults and concessions the sections of Hampden Park that the Jambos’ faithful will occupy as well as the dates and sale method have now been finalised. The match is set to take place on Saturday, April 19 with a 12:30pm kick off at the national stadium in Glasgow.

Neil Critchley’s side made it to this stage by beating Brechin City, St Mirren and Dundee and the winner of their match with Aberdeen will play either Celtic or St Johnstone in the final. Here is everything you need to know ahead of purchasing a ticket for the semi-final showdown with the Dons:

When will Hearts vs Aberdeen Scottish Cup semi final tickets go on sale?

As confirmed by the club, tickets for Hearts’ Scottish Cup Semi-Final against Aberdeen will go on sale to season ticket holders or supporters with 60+ loyalty points on Tuesday, March 25 at 10am. Ticket sales will be limited to four per account.

A general sale will then begin on Friday, March 28 at 10am. Again, these ticket sales will be limited to four per account.

Which sections of Hampden Park will Hearts fans be in and how much are tickets?

These are the confirmed prices and seating for Hearts fans for the Scottish Cup semi-final against Aberdeen:

South Stand Lower Section P – Adults £40 / Over 65 / U-16 £20

North Stand Section C - Adults £40 / Over 65 / U-16 £20

West Stand Sections A & B - Adults £30 / Over 65 / U-16 £15

Initially, the club will sell the South lower, North and West Stand (B1-B8), before opening up the West Stand A blocks as required. In the event all of these areas sell-out, the South Upper will be opened.

Will paper tickets be issued? What else do I need to know?

No. All tickets for the match will be digital. Tickets will be sold by Hearts but issued by the Scottish Football Association via the Hampden app.

Hearts have issued a step-by-step guide for supporters purchasing tickets. It can be viewed on the club’s official website on the ticket sales page for this fixture. The page also includes important information for wheelchair users looking to buy tickets for the match including pricing and how tickets will be issues.

What if I can’t make it to the game?

Good news, if you can’t make it to the match then you will be able to watch all the action on free to air TV. The game will be shown live on BBC One Scotland so you can view it from the comfort of your own home, down the local pub or stream it live via BBC Player or the BBC Sport app on the go.

Alternatively, Premier Sports subscribers may wish to watch the action on that channel where the match will also be broadcast. The second semi final between St Johnstone and Celtic will be shown exclusively on Premier Sports the following day (Sunday April 20 - 3pm kick off).