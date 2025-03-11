In photos: Hearts 2-1 Aberdeen from the 1996 Scottish Cup semi-final

By Mark Carruthers
Published 11th Mar 2025, 14:30 BST

Hearts and Aberdeen may be familiar opponents in the Scottish Premiership but they haven’t met at Hampden Park in almost 30 years.

Hearts now know what they must do to reach their first Scottish Cup Final since 2020 after the semi-final draw was made on Monday.

Neil Critchley’s men already saw off Brechin City and St Mirren before a Simon Murray own goal and a brace from Sander Kartum helped them claim a 3-1 quarter-final win against Premiership rivals Dundee to secure a place in the last four of the competition. Current league leaders Celtic were handed a semi-final clash against St Johnstone and that left Hearts to prepare for their last four tie with Aberdeen.

That will provide an intriguing test for the Jambos, who are yet to beat the Dons this season after collecting two points from three league clashes. However, there is previous history in the Scottish Cup semi-final between the two sides and that will conjure up happier memories for Hearts supporters after they claimed a 2-1 win in a last-four meeting in 1996.

We take a look back at some of the images captured on that day as John Robertson and Allan Johnston found the net in a 2-1 win that sent Hearts into a final meeting with Rangers.

Your next Hearts read: Scottish Cup semi-final draw: Hearts learn their opponents along with Celtic, Aberdeen and St Johnstone

John Robertson scores for Hearts against Aberdeen as they put one foot in the 1996 Scottish Cup Final.

1. GOAL!

John Robertson scores for Hearts against Aberdeen as they put one foot in the 1996 Scottish Cup Final. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
The Aberdeen defence show their disgust after losing a goal to Hearts striker John Robertson.

2. Not happy

The Aberdeen defence show their disgust after losing a goal to Hearts striker John Robertson. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Gary Mackay offers his congratulations to Hearts' goalscorer John Robertson.

3. Mackay joins in!

Gary Mackay offers his congratulations to Hearts' goalscorer John Robertson. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
John Robertson is full of glee after scoring for Hearts.

4. Robbo!

John Robertson is full of glee after scoring for Hearts. | SNS Group 0141 221 3602

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Scottish CupAberdeen
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice