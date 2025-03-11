Hearts now know what they must do to reach their first Scottish Cup Final since 2020 after the semi-final draw was made on Monday.

Neil Critchley’s men already saw off Brechin City and St Mirren before a Simon Murray own goal and a brace from Sander Kartum helped them claim a 3-1 quarter-final win against Premiership rivals Dundee to secure a place in the last four of the competition. Current league leaders Celtic were handed a semi-final clash against St Johnstone and that left Hearts to prepare for their last four tie with Aberdeen.

That will provide an intriguing test for the Jambos, who are yet to beat the Dons this season after collecting two points from three league clashes. However, there is previous history in the Scottish Cup semi-final between the two sides and that will conjure up happier memories for Hearts supporters after they claimed a 2-1 win in a last-four meeting in 1996.

We take a look back at some of the images captured on that day as John Robertson and Allan Johnston found the net in a 2-1 win that sent Hearts into a final meeting with Rangers.

1 . GOAL! John Robertson scores for Hearts against Aberdeen as they put one foot in the 1996 Scottish Cup Final.

2 . Not happy The Aberdeen defence show their disgust after losing a goal to Hearts striker John Robertson.

3 . Mackay joins in! Gary Mackay offers his congratulations to Hearts' goalscorer John Robertson.