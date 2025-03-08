The midfielder emotionally discussed the hardship of his last few weeks as he featured for Hearts on a difficult day for his family.

Hearts midfielder Sander Kartum has emotionally revealed the reason behind his goal celebration against Dundee in the Scottish Cup.

The Norwegian midfielder signed for the Jambos in the winter transfer window. He displayed the quality he has in his locker on Friday night with a double during the 3-1 Scottish Cup quarter-final win against the Dark Blues, joining Aberdeen, Celtic or Hibs and Livingston or St Johnstone at Hampden next month.

His first was an excellent curling effort into the top corner during the first half. Then after half-time, he dribbled forward and then with the outside of his boot, sliced the ball past goalkeeper Trevor Carson with expert precision to send Hearts into the Scottish Cup final four.

It was a difficult day for his family and Kartum on a personal note, as his grandmother’s funeral took place back home. He unveiled a shinpad with a message after his brace and post-match, candidly opened up on how he’s dealt with coping with the passing of a close relative.

Emotional Hearts address

Kartum said: “It was important to me to get a good start, and to get two goals was very special. It was to honour my grandmother (Ragnhild), who died last week, and she had a funeral today, so I missed it, so just to honour her. I couldn't go, so I had to play the game. It was a tough few weeks. She died last week, so it was good to get two goals and honour her.

“My family watched it, so a very special moment. It's difficult to talk about, but yeah, she's a special person. I try to honour her when I get the goal, so it was good. To get the first goal as well, good passing speeds and good control up in the corner. I try to shoot through the legs of the defender (for the second goal). I don't usually use my right foot, so I have to use my outside left foot, and it works out.”

Hampden target

With a spot at the national stadium booked, Kartum says silverware is on his mind at Hearts. He’s been to Hampden once as part of the usual medical checks upon arrival in Gorgie and the club would no doubt love to be back in May for a shot at glory. Kartum said: “Looking forward to playing at Hampden. I've been there, just looked at the stadium once before I signed, and it's a special stadium. I'm looking forward to getting to the semi-final, and hopefully we get a good draw.

“Back in Norway? I don't think I've played quarter-finals as well, so this is the longest I've been. We try to fight to win trophies, and in this type of club, like a big club, you have to go for it. The cup is special for us, to play, and this year we can win, so hopefully we get a good draw in the semi-finals. I came for pre-season in Norway to settle down here, and now I've trained for two months, and the physical is getting better. I think Scottish football suits me. “