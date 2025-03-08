The former Hearts boss has been credited for an “exciting and expansive style of football “ as he seeks a Scottish Premiership return.

A former Hearts manager has signed a lengthy contract extensions with his latest club.

Falkirk are riding high at the top of the Scottish Championship and are gunning for the title, their second in succession after winning League One last time out. It’s been masterminded by John McGlynn, the former Hearts manager, and assistant Paul Smith who featured in Gorgie during his playing days,

McGlynn has not coached in the top flight since his stint as Hearts boss between 2012-2013 but did working behind the scenes at Celtic, and has since managed Livingston, Raith Rovers and the Bairns. He has penned an agreement with his assistant to stay at the Falkirk Stadium until 2029.

Former Hearts pair react

Speaking on his decision to stay for the long haul, McGlynn said: “I’d like to thank the board for putting their faith in myself and Paul to take the club forward, we’re really happy working here. Year in, year out, we’ve been trying to make the football side of things better, and I’m delighted with the squad that we’ve got, and really happy working with them.

“We look to continue this improvement and development on the football side. We feel that when we came in to the football club that it was a club that could, if we got it right, head in the right direction. There were a lot of positives, like the fans, who have been magnificent with their backing, their large numbers home and away, selling out tickets and hospitality and everything in between.

“We want to keep going. We want to, hopefully, finish this season and go up as champions. We find ourselves in a really good position and I think the entertainment we are producing week in, week out is keeping the fans wanting to come here.

“The future is very bright, and I’m excited to sign this contract. Paul and I are thoroughly enjoying our time here, we love the guys that we work with, the members of staff that we’ve brought in, the board have backed us in January, helping us to get players in like Scott Arfield. You can see that everything’s heading in the right direction and we want to try and keep that going. Everyone’s played their part, and we have to thank everyone for the success that we’ve all brought.”

Smith added: “Myself and John are absolutely delighted to sign our contract extensions. John’s pretty much covered everything already, from coming in two and a half years ago to where we are now. It’s been fantastic times and there’s still an exciting couple of months left to go this season that we’re really looking forward to.

“We’re looking to try and push on to try and win the league, become champions again. All the hard work and all the success is credit to the players, and thanks to the board for their backing. As John said, the fans have played a massive part too, their backing from day one has been incredible and it helps keep us all going.

“I’d also like to thank our agent, Elliot Smith, who’s been doing the negotiating with the board. Big thanks to him for getting everything sorted for us.”

CEO delight at Falkirk

Chief executive Jamie Swinney commented: “We are thrilled that John McGlynn and Paul Smith have agreed to commit their long-term future to the club.

“From the minute John and Paul walked through the door as our management team, they have changed our club. They have played a major part in both the rebuild of the club, and in driving standards, creating a high performance culture at Falkirk.

“John and Paul delivered a season like no other, clinching an invincible league title, giving every Bairn memories we will all treasure for life. We believe, however, that is only the start of what can be achieved with these guys at the helm. With a quarter of the season to go, they have put the club in a fantastic position, one that very few would have expected before a ball was kicked.

“Perhaps the most pleasing part of the success so far is the exciting and expansive style of football which Falkirk fans enjoy and take great pride in. John and Paul have also created a fantastic dressing room, thanks to excellent recruitment and player management, creating a unity and togetherness in the club and in the stands.

“We look forward to the final quarter of the season and supporting John and Paul to achieve both their ambitions and the ambitions of all Bairns.”